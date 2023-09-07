Freedom 76 Weekend Is September 15-16, Nascar Modified and Sportsman Point Championships to Be Decided This Saturday

The auto racing action has been intense and competitive all season long and will move into the final night of points competition this Saturday at Grandview Speedway, when the 2023 track champions will be crowned.

This Saturday, September 9 will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program starting at 7:30 pm. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. with racing getting underway at 7:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant of Boyertown, Pa. will be sponsoring Championship night, and will be giving away prizes including 200 can koozies for the adults, and 100 frisbees for the kids at the main gate, so get there early on Saturday night. There will also be over 30 t-shirts to be given away during the night as well, don’t be left out on a fun evening!

Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant is located at 699 Englesville Road in Boyertown, Pa. and is open Tuesday thru Sunday from 11 am until Midnight. They are a family friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar where you can go to watch a game or catch up on what is going on in the Boyertown community.

Saturday night will also feature the final Trivia night of the season, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing. All the Trivia nights have been well received by race fans and have been a lot of fun for all!

Posting a bonus for the drivers on Saturday, Bob and Ann Oliver from Competition Carburetion have posted a $100 voucher for both the T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman divisions. The bonus will be given to the driver turning the fastest lap at any time during each division’s respective feature event on Saturday.

Throughout the season Competition Carburetion awards cash to racers who turn the fastest lap in their main event. All winners of the Competition Carburetion Fast Lap Award are entered into a random drawing at the end of the season. Over $1200 in cash and prizes will be given out, and the Grand Prize winner will receive a check for $500!

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified drivers Jeff Strunk, Ryan Grim, and Justin Grim, along with Sportsman driver Ronnie Solomon. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one. This will be the final Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet, as Whippy and Da Rev Pastor Don will be retiring after this week’s event!

The 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 16. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer, or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night or you may Venmo @Tina-Rogers327.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 15 with the 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, plus a $500 bonus from Larry Yerk of Lisa’s Landscaping, bringing the winner’s total to $2500! The program includes qualifying events leading up to the championship feature plus practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. drivers meeting at 5:30 pm. with the pill draw following the drivers meeting. Warmups are at 6:15 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $5, while children ages 9 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $45, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

On Saturday, September 16, the 53rd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,061 to the winner, with the number 61 signifying the speedway’s anniversary season.

The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, Low Down and Dirty cash dash, along with the Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, fans will be able to enter the grandstand areas from the turn one or turn four gates between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets, while grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. pill draw for position is at 4:30 pm. with the drivers meeting at 5 pm. warm-ups are at 6 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while students 10-15 with ID are $20, and children ages 9 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 23

For the Freedom 76, the tire rules for the event are as follows, ANY American Racer tire and compound, but it must be the Grandview Speedway tread pattern. Further 358 Modified rules are available on the speedway website or any questions please call Cliff Quinn at 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott at 610-298-2408. Entry forms for the Modified competitors are available on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Freedom 76 tab.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 9 and remain there until the 17th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 15-17.

The chase for the T.P. Trailer Modified championship is down to the final night of competition, with Brett Kressley holding a 122-point lead over Craig Von Dohren entering this Saturday night’s event.

Kressley has scored three feature wins this season and is looking to win his first Grandview title and add his name to the list of driving champions at Grandview Speedway, a list that includes 28 different drivers in the previous 60 years of racing competition.

Von Dohren is a two-time feature winner this season and is the defending champion, having won the last three titles in a row and 13 championships overall in his Hall of Fame career.

Drivers who have won this season who will be in action this Saturday looking to add to their point totals include Mike Gular who is the leading feature winner with four checkered flags to his credit, Doug Manmiller and Jeff Strunk (1 Thunder win) with two wins each, along with one-time winners Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Ryan Watt, Jared Umbenhauer and Tim Buckwalter.

Other top point drivers looking to move up in the standings who will be in action this week include Ryan Grim, Eddie Strada, Mike Lisowski, Bobby Trapper Jr., Kevin Hirthler, Jimmy Leiby, Kevin Graver Jr. and many more!

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division teenager Logan Watt currently leads the standings by 249 points over defending track champion Brian Hirhler, with both drivers having scored two wins this season. Watt is looking to win his first point championship in his first season of racing at Grandview, while Hirthler is looking to win his fourth point title, which would be more than any driver has ever won in the division.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have had twelve different drivers reaching victory lane this season. In addition to Watt and Hirthler with two wins, Kyle Smith and Brad Grim have also been to victory lane twice.

One-time winners include Hunter Iatalese, Ryan Graver, Logan Bauman, Decker Swinehart, Ronnie Solomon, Mike Schneck Jr., Addison Meitzler, and Dylan Swinehart.

All these drivers plus other top point drivers like Cody Manmiller, Jesse HIrthler, Brett Gilmore, and Adrianna Delliponti, along with nearly three dozen total drivers will be in action in this Saturday night’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps $2500 to win, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps $30,061 to win – 7 pm

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR