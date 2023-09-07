Smokin’ hot ribs returning to Victory Lane at Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway announced today that Smokin Brothers will present the Hollywood Casino 400 winner and their team with freshly smoked pork ribs Sunday in Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane. This continues a tradition that began in the spring, and also includes a brand new Premier Plus Barn-B-Que smoker for the winning driver. The ribs and grill will be presented together with the traditional Soaring trophy that’s been presented to the winner at Kansas Speedway since the track opened in 2001.

“We couldn’t be more excited that the most palatable prize in NASCAR is returning for the Hollywood Casino 400,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “With the help of Smokin Brothers, we can’t wait to present Sunday’s winner with the savory taste of victory synonymous with Kansas City.”

Based out of southeast Missouri, Smokin Brothers' passion for family, food, and fun led to the creation of the Smokin Brothers competition team in the fall of 2005, and shortly thereafter, Smokin Brothers, Inc. in 2008. The company rolled out its first American-made wood pellet grill in 2011, and has since become a staple in the world of grill production.

“We’re extremely thankful to Kansas Speedway for letting Smokin Brothers be part of race day,” said co-founder Ryan Eftink. “Continuing to present the winners with our award-winning smoked ribs is a testament to the competitive spirit that Smokin Brothers was built upon and a delicious way to celebrate a victory.”

Race fans will feast on four exciting races over three days this weekend at Kansas City. The saucy goodness begins Friday afternoon when the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series kickstart the action with the Sioux Chief Fast Track 150 and the Kansas Lottery 200. Then the NASCAR Xfinity Series will set its 2023 Playoff lineup and wrap up the regular season with the Kansas Lottery 300 on Saturday afternoon.

That all clears the table for Sunday’s spread of racing and entertainment. Southern rock icons 38 Special will perform a pre-race concert, followed by the Hollywood Casino 400, race 2 of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The green flag will fly shortly after 2 p.m. as the world’s greatest drivers vie for the checkered flag and tasty ribs.

Fans should secure their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com whil e supplies last.

Kansas Speedway PR