NASCAR Tribute to Heroes at All American Speedway This Saturday Night

One of the busiest nights of racing action hits the All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota on Saturday night with the NASCAR Tribute to Heroes. A full schedule of NASCAR weekly short track racing will race on the one-third mile asphalt oval plus the final NAPA Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash of 2023, post-race fireworks, and the return of the INEX Legends Tour for its final stop of the season.



Grandstands open at 4:00pm with heat races getting underway at 5:00pm. Opening ceremonies are at 6:00pm and will feature special tributes to local first responders in honor of the anniversary of 9/11. It will be followed by six NASCAR main events, the INEX Legends Tour Series, the NAPA Riebes Trailer Bash, and post-race fireworks!



Tickets for NASCAR Tribute to Heroes are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15, and kids 5 & under are FREE!



The final NAPA Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash of 2023 is expected to feature a large field of drivers competing for the $1000 prize. Drivers aim for each other’s trailers while racing for 15-laps. The first driver across the finish line, with trailer still attached, earns the big prize. $250 prizes are also up for grabs for the best decorated and Master of Disaster, both voted on by the fans. All three Trailer Bashes this season have had unpredictable, last-lap dramatics in determining the winner.



The cavalcade of champions that compete in the NASCAR JM Environmental Wild West Super Series continues into Saturday’s 100-lap feature. 2020 track champion Cole Moore broke the stranglehold of 2022 track champion Dylan Zampa of Napa by claiming the Placer County Fair race in June. Zampa leads 2007 track champion Eric Schmidt of Roseville by 18-points with 2021 NASCAR California State Champion John Moore of Granite Bay, 2022 NAPA Riebes Super Stocks champion Josh Whitfield of Roseville, and Loomis’ Chris Scribner rounding out the top-five in the standings.



The NASCAR Berco Redwood Pro Late Models will also be in action with Whitfield leading the standings over Jr. Late Models graduates Lane Anderson of Fort Bragg and 2022 Jr. Late Model champion Trey Daniels.



Tyler Wentworth has built up a 59-point advantage in the NASCAR Velocity Solar Modifieds standings with three main event wins. Roseville’s Cody Rickard, Loomis’ Nick Lyons, Luke Kaper of Lincoln, and Rick Andersen of North Highlands round out the top-five.



Whitfield is also atop the NAPA Riebes Super Stocks battle with a perfect five-for-five season during his title defense. Tim Walters of Dixon, Roy Smith of Roseville, Terry Thomas of Antelope, and Phil Wilkins of Roseville are in hot pursuit in Saturday’s 30-lap feature.



The popular F4 division has the closest matched points championship in 2023. Rocklin’s John Sproule has just one win but has the points lead, leading 2022 track champion Matthew Fuhs by just one marker. Vic Theberge of Citrus Heights is only eight points out of the championship as well. Mario Novelli and multi-time champion Ray Molina of Roseville round out the top-five drivers with a 25-lap race on tap.



11-year-old Vito Cancilla of Martinez is two-for-two in the AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models heading into Saturday’s 25-lap race. 13-year-old Kylie Glick of Lincoln will become the fifth different Glick to compete at All American Speedway when she debuts this weekend. Auburn’s Colton Nelson, 2022 Mini Cup champion Dayton Broyles of Roseville, and El Dorado Hills’ Bella Thomsen round out the contenders.



INEX Legends Tour Series brought an outstanding Northern California-record 42-car field to Roseville in May and are expected to have another unprecedented turnout on Saturday. Accomplished Super Late Model racer Jeremy Doss of Upper Lake prevailed on that night and will have a full field of drivers on his heels in a 35-lap scheduled race.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, NAPA Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Velocity Solar, Sinister Diesel, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, A-All Mini Storage, Auto Gator, Pape Machinery, Atlas Disposal, Kim White Realtor, All Street Sweeping, Roseville Moose Lodge, and Folsom Lake Asphalt for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s



