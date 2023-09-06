Public Service Announcement: Increased Traffic Expected Around Charlotte Motor Speedway

What: The Charlotte Motor Speedway, in conjunction with the City of Concord Transportation and the N.C. State Highway Patrol, is preparing for events at America’s Home for Racing that will generate increased traffic around the speedway this weekend. The heaviest traffic is expected on Bruton Smith Boulevard on Saturday.

In recent years, Charlotte Motor Speedway and its partners have improved traffic ingress and egress patterns to limit delays and improve traffic flow.

For motorists attending the Super Motocross Playoffs: zMax Dragway is located at 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd, Concord, NC 28027. Travelers are encouraged to take I-85 to Bruton Smith Blvd. (Exit 49).

For motorists attending the Charlotte AutoFair: Charlotte Motor Speedway is located at 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027. Travelers are encouraged to take U.S. 29 or Morehead Rd.

The Speedway will utilize message signs to alert motorists of problem areas and suggest alternate routes. The speedway advises motorists to “know before you go” by checking real-time travel information through the WAZE app. Click here for parking maps.

CMS PR