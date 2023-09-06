Triple Crown of Rodding Heads to Nashville Superspeedway

World-renowned car show Triple Crown of Rodding will showcase many of the most spectacular vehicles ever produced Sept. 8-9 at Nashville Superspeedway.



“We’re honored to host a world-renowned showcase in the Triple Crown of Rodding, and the Middle Tennessee community takes great pride in having this event right among some of the nation’s most passionate auto enthusiasts,” Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci said.



The Nashville Superspeedway, with its state-of-the-art facilities, offers a fitting backdrop for the Triple Crown of Rodding and its expected 3,000 entries and 116 commercial exhibitors.



“The Triple Crown of Rodding will be the event of the year for all hot rod custom truck enthusiasts,” Triple Crown of Rodding co-founder Gary Case said. “It was chosen by USA Today as one of the top 10 must-attend events for 2023.”



Visit TripleCrownOfRodding.com for more information and an event schedule.



For 39 years, the prestigious show, formerly known as “Shades of the Past,” took place in Pigeon Forge. The annual event promises an electrifying showcase of classic and custom automobiles and draws enthusiasts and competitors from all corners of the world.



Shades of the Past, now the Triple Crown, has decades of storied history as a celebration of automotive craftsmanship, and it has become a hallmark in the automotive community. Its unique format combines three distinct categories — Hot Rods, Street Rods and Custom Rods — allowing participants to showcase their creativity and engineering prowess.



This year’s renamed edition, with its new home at Nashville Superspeedway, marks a special milestone in the event’s 40-year legacy. The expansive venue provides ample space for participants to display their vehicles and engage with fellow enthusiasts. Attendees can expect an array of meticulously crafted vehicles, each representing the passion and dedication of their owners.



Organizers and participants alike are eager to continue and invigorate the camaraderie and competition that define this gathering.

NSS PR