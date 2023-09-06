Mobile Drivers Lead the Way to Pensacola Night of Champions

On Saturday Night Pensacola 5 Flags Speedway will host it’s Night of Champions handing out regular season titles in the Outlaws, Trucks, Sportsman and Pure Stocks. While the race is in Pensacola, three of the four divisions are led by Mobile Drivers going in to the final night of competition.

The Outlaws are the only Division currently being led a by a Floridian, Panama City’s Timothy Watson. In fact, the top three are from the Sunshine State. Watson is followed by the “Cantonment Legend” Bubba Winslow and Pensacola’s Conner Sutton. It must be something in the Orange Juice because Pensacola’s Derrick Griffin swept the Outlaw races at Mobile International Speedway.

After the Outlaws all the other Division Leaders carry an Alabama Drivers License.

In the Truck Division, former 5 Flags Champion and Mobile Driver, Grant Thompson has 3 wins in 5 races. Thompson leads the field by 16 points with Mississippi Driver, Treyce Capers (2023 MIS Winner) in second and Brandon Burks from Milton, Florida third.

In the Pure Stock Division Alabama drivers Robert Barber and Mason Johnson have set themselves in an unreachable position from the rest of the field. Barber has won 4 in a row finishing in the top 5 in all 10 outings. Johnson is the only driver close to Barber with 2 wins and 10 top 5’s heading in to Saturday nights finale.

In the most hotly contested division, the Sportsman, the top 3 are separated by just 5 points and for the record all call Alabama home. Considering each position is 2 points a driver can finish in the top 3 Saturday night and still not win the Championship. Chad Robinson’s lead is only 3 points over Maddox Langham and just 5 over BJ Leytham. All that separates Robinson and Langham is one finish, both have 2 wins with Robinson having 7 tops fives in 7 races compared to Langham’s 6. Leytham’s record is identical to Langham’s except he only has 1 win. Even if these 3 guys take each other out, fourth place is Alabama’s, Jonathan Langham, Maddox’s older brother.

Five Flags will host a Driver Autograph session Saturday night at 7:00 with racing starting at 8:00.

Five Flags Speedway PR