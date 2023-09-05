Brandon Brown named new general manager of South Boston Speedway

Brandon Brown, who brings with him an extensive and varied background in the motorsports industry, has been named as the new general manager at South Boston Speedway.



“I am excited to introduce Brandon Brown as the next general manager of the historic South Boston Speedway,” said Pocono Raceway and South Boston Speedway CEO Nick Igdalsky. “I knew within the first few minutes of speaking to Brandon that he was a great fit and will bring the skill set needed to do a fantastic job. I’m confident Brandon’s passion, vision and leadership will take SoBo to new heights, all while keeping the traditions and history alive.”



A native of Gerrardstown, West Virginia, Brown brings a host of motorsports experience to South Boston Speedway. In 2022, Brown led the marketing, communications, and digital content management efforts for North Wilkesboro Speedway’s Racetrack Revival.



Brown is currently working with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Dirty Mo Media as a producer and with the CARS Tour as a digital media manager as he transitions into his full-time role as South Boston Speedway’s general manager, effective January 1, 2024. He’s looking forward to the opportunity to lead the storied venue.



“When you think about legendary short tracks, South Boston Speedway is at the top of the list,” Brown said. “This is a special place, and it’s my honor to take on the role of general manager at South Boston Speedway. I understand how important the racetrack is to the local community as well as motorsports competitors across the Mid-Atlantic. I look forward to getting started and to continue building on its historic foundation.

“I’m a race fan, so I know how important it is to give everyone who walks through the gates a phenomenal experience from pre-race to the checkered flag,” Brown added. “Every decision we make will be with our fans and competitors in mind.”



Brown will take over the position currently held by Chase Brashears. Brashears, and his wife, Carly Brashears, who served as the speedway’s senior director of marketing and administration, will be ending a three-year stint at the speedway at the end of the year.



“These three years here at South Boston Speedway have been a true honor and it’s certainly bittersweet for Carly and I to close out this chapter and head onto some new opportunities we’ve been blessed with,” said Chase Brashears. “We are both truly grateful to Nick Igdalsky and the Pocono Raceway family for giving us the opportunity to lead this prestigious short track. The team at the speedway has made some great progress during our tenure and we look forward to watching the speedway continue to grow for many years to come. We are currently working to transition the speedway to Brandon’s leadership at the end of the year and ensuring that he has everything he needs for success.”



“I offer my sincere thanks and utmost gratitude to Chase and Carly Brashears,” Igdalsky said. “They have done a tremendous job not only representing South Boston Speedway but also introducing countless new features and amenities that have blown me away. From a new website, branding, online ticketing system, event streaming, expedited event registrations and numerous facility renovations they have modernized and beautified an already wonderful short track. Their future is bright, and we appreciate all of their hard work.”



“Chase and Carly have made me feel so welcome,” Brown said. “I’ve known them both since my time at Richmond Raceway and have so much respect for them. The work they’ve done at South Boston has been incredible.”



Brown began his professional career in motorsports as part of International Speedway Corporation’s Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway in 2015. He served as the digital marketing manager, handling social media marketing, website management and other duties at the Joliet, Illinois facility.



In 2018, Brown moved to Richmond, Virginia as the Senior Manager of Digital Strategy and expanded his marketing and public relations responsibilities at Richmond Raceway. He led the track’s strategic efforts in the digital space and served as the general manager of the Richmond Raceway eSports team, which fielded two drivers in NASCAR’s highest level of virtual racing competition.



Following International Speedway Corporation’s acquisition by NASCAR, Brown transitioned to a marketing role with NASCAR’s Mid-Atlantic Region. He then dove into the grassroots racing world at XR Events, a dirt racing events and broadcast production company, where he led public and media relations efforts, social media strategy and management, marketing, videography, and stepped behind the mic to announce, as well.



Brown graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and worked as a sportswriter at his hometown newspaper then as a sports publishing project manager at IMG College before beginning his career in motorsports. He grew up watching NASCAR and attending races at Richmond Raceway with those experiences shaping his deep love for motorsports.



SBS PR