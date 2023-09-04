Championship Night for Nascar Modifieds and Sportsman This Saturday at Grandview Speedway, Freedom 76 Weekend September 15-16

The 61st anniversary season of auto racing action moves into the final night of points competition this Saturday at Grandview Speedway, when the 2023 track champions will be decided and crowned.

This Saturday, September 9 will feature the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program starting at 7:30 pm. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. with racing getting underway at 7:30 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant of Boyertown, Pa. will be sponsoring Championship night, and will be giving away prizes including 200 can koozies for the adults, and 100 frisbees for the kids at the main gate, so get there early on Saturday night. There will also be over 30 t-shirts to be given away during the night as well, don’t be left out on a fun evening!

Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant is located at 699 Englesville Road in Boyertown, Pa. and is open Tuesday thru Sunday from 11 am until Midnight. They are a family friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar where you can go to watch a game or catch up on what is going on in the Boyertown community.

Saturday night will also feature the final Trivia night of the season, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing. All the Trivia nights have been well received by race fans and have been a lot of fun for all!

Posting a bonus for the drivers on Saturday, Bob and Ann Oliver from Competition Carburetion have posted a $100 voucher for both the T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman divisions. The bonus will be given to the driver turning the fastest lap at any time during each division’s respective feature event on Saturday.

Throughout the season Competition Carburetion awards cash to racers who turn the fastest lap in their main event. All winners of the Competition Carburetion Fast Lap Award are entered into a random drawing at the end of the season. Over $1200 in cash and prizes will be given out, and the Grand Prize winner will receive a check for $500!

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified drivers Jeff Strunk, Ryan Grim, and Justin Grim, along with Sportsman driver Ronnie Solomon. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one. This will be the final Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet, as Whippy and Da Rev Pastor Don will be retiring after this week’s event!

The 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 16. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer, or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 16, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 15 with the 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, plus a $500 bonus from Larry Yerk of Lisa’s Landscaping, bringing the winner’s total to $2500! The program includes qualifying events leading up to the championship feature plus practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. drivers meeting at 5:30 pm. with the pill draw following the drivers meeting. Warmups are at 6:15 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $5, while children ages 9 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

Racers are reminded that the Freedom 38 is open to regular Sportsman division drivers, drivers who compete regularly in Modified division competition are not eligible to compete.

Friday, Sept 15, 2023 - Sportsman 38er rules

1- Double rub rail on the left side only.

2-No oxygenated fuel (MUST PASS OUR TEST)

3- Tires: American Racer. No stamp required OPEN COMPOUND (OUR TREAD PATTERN)

4- Sportsman weight:

602 crate with aluminum wheels 2300

604 crate with aluminum wheels 2400

Open sportsman with steel wheels 2425

Open sportsman with aluminum wheels 2500

5- All Grandview engine rules and body rules apply. (Rules available on website)

NO TRACTION CONTROL …. WILL BE CHECKING!!

Any questions call Cliff Quinn 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott 610-298-2408 6

On Saturday, September 16, the 53rd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,061 to the winner, with the number 61 signifying the speedway’s anniversary season.

The program will include qualifying heats, consolation races, Low Down and Dirty cash dash, along with the Minuteman 20 leading to the 76-lap championship feature. Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, fans will be able to enter the grandstand areas from the turn one or turn four gates between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets, while grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. pill draw for position is at 4:30 pm. with the drivers meeting at 5 pm. warm-ups are at 6 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, while students 10-15 with ID are $20, and children ages 9 and under admitted for free. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 23.

For the Freedom 76, the tire rules for the event are as follows, ANY American Racer tire and compound, but it must be the Grandview Speedway tread pattern. Further 358 Modified rules are available on the speedway website or again, any questions please call Cliff Quinn at 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott at 610-298-2408. Entry forms for the Modified competitors are available on the speedway website at www.grandviewspeedway.com under the Freedom 76 tab.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 9 and remain there until the 17th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 15-17.

The chase for the 2023 T.P. Trailer Modified title has become a two-man battle heading into the final point race this Saturday. Point leader Brett Kressley made a daring two-car pass on the final lap of Saturday’s feature to gain second spot behind winner Tim Buckwalter and extended his point lead to 122 points over second place Craig Von Dohren, who finished Saturday’s feature race in sixth position.

Jeff Strunk drove a great race on Saturday, charging from 25th starting spot to finish ninth, and maintains the third spot in the point standings. Doug Manmiller ended the feature in 11th after running in the top ten and had to pit for a flat tire during the race, but still holds down fourth in points, while Jared Umbenhauer moved back to fifth position after scoring a fifth-place feature finish.

The current top ten in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Brett Kressley – 4711, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 4589, 3. Jeff Strunk – 4187, 4. Doug Manmiller – 4069, 5. Jared Umbenhauer – 3738, 6. Ryan Watt – 3646, 7. Mike Gular – 3464, 8. Ryan Grim – 3455, 9. Tim Buckwalter – 3387, 10. Eddie Strada – 3131.

The T. P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points saw the top two in points finish one-two in Saturday’s feature but in reverse order. Point leader Logan Watt made a late race rally to finish second behind winner Brian Hirthler who moved a little closer to Watt in the standings, sitting 249 points behind the leader entering Saturday’s point finale.

Kyle Smith remains third in points after scoring a fourth-place feature finish, with Cody Manmiller moving up to fourth in points and Addison Meitzler now in fifth spot following Manmiller’s finish just outside the top ten after starting from the last row in the feature and Meitzler getting involved in an early race accident and not finishing.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 4182, 2. Brian Hirthler – 3933, 3. Kyle Smith – 3748, 4. Cody Manmiller – 3322, 5. Addison Meitzler – 3266, 6. Brett Gilmore – 3223, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 3172, 8. Ryan Graver – 3102, 9. Adrianna Delliponti – 2959, 10. Logan Bauman – 2841.

Saturday, September 23 will feature the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action joined by the Xcel 600 Modifieds starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Outlaw Racing Series event. This event will be run as long as the Freedom 76 does not need the date for a rain date.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps $2500 to win, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps $30,061 to win – 7 pm

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR