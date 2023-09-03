Darlington Raceway sold out for the 74th Cook Out Southern 500

Darlington Raceway announced today that the grandstands are sold out for the 74th running of the Cook Out Southern 500. Infield RV camping and suites are also sold out for this crown jewel event that caps Labor Day Weekend presented by Crown Royal.

“There are no words that properly express the gratitude my team and I have for the overwhelming support shown by our fans,” said Darlington Raceway Kerry Tharp, who is retiring at the end of the year. “They continue to prove they have the Too Tough to Tame spirit that is the lifeblood of our facility, and we can’t wait to celebrate the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs with them tonight.”

This marks the third consecutive Cook Out Southern 500 sellout without pandemic restrictions. It also marks the 10th sellout of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, continuing the positive momentum generated by the most competitive racing on the planet.

The green flag for Cook Out Southern 500 waves tonight at 6:19 ET. The race will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Radio.

For fans looking to buy or sell reserved seats for the Cook Out Southern 500, visit the Official Ticket Marketplace of NASCAR, SeatGeek. For more about information on Cook Out Southern 500 tickets on SeatGeek, visit here.

Darlington Raceway PR