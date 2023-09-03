Pahule and Wood Star in Opening Night of Dual at Delta Speedway

The two-night Dual at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union kicked off Saturday night with Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood and Sacramento’s Austin Wood driving to $500 victories on the 1/7th mile dirt track in Stockton. The Micro Sprint points race also saw wins for Nathan Ward of Bakersfield and David Anderson of Clayton.



Stockton’s Alex Panella led the winged Super 600 time trials with 20 entrants on hand. Pahule and Drake Carter split the ten-lap heat races. An eight-car inversion placed Madera’s Logan Trevino on the pole for the 30-lap affair.



Trevino led the field into lapped traffic on lap 13 with Pahule and Wood in pursuit. Pahule drove around the outside of Trevino in traffic to nab the lead on lap 20.



The top four cars of Pahule, Trevino, Wood, and Panella lined up in traffic, all running around the top of the speedway. Trevino showed his nose with a dive to the inside to no avail. Pahule began to stretch out his lead before a caution on lap 23. Nikko Panella spun in turn four while Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley retired from sixth.



Nikko Panella and Arizona’s Jayden Huppert then collided for a red flag in turn three on lap 27.



Pahule drove away from Trevino and Wood for his fourth Super 600 win of the year. Carter and Cole Schroeder of Bozeman, Montana were the top-five finishers.



Non-Wing also had 20 entries with Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis pacing time trials. Nikko Panella and Wood won the heat races. Non-Wing also had an eight-car invert which gave Wood the pole alongside Panella.



A series of incidents slowed the action and turned the feature into a survival of the fittest. Panella had to surrender second position on lap seven with mechanical woes. Drew Laeber hit the turn two wall hard to end his race early.



Wood and Carsen Perkins of Red Bluff staged a furious battle for the lead with numerous side-by-side laps and crossover moves. Perkins took the lead on lap 17 but Wood battled back to lead lap 28. Perkins then crashed into turn one and collected Arizona’s Corbin Rueschenberg on lap 29.



Wood paced the field on a one-lap shootout to lead eighth-starting Yantis, Rocklin’s Tucker LaCaze, 11th-starting points leader Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos, and Fresno’s Matt Salmon, who started 16th, finished fifth.



Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward dominated the Restricted 25-lap feature for his third $300 win of the season to extend his points lead. Ward topped qualifying before Josiah Vega of Antioch and Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta won the heat races.



A zero invert paved the way for Ward to lead the feature. Vega and Kyle Fernandez of Tracy battled hard for second throughout the first half of the race. Cameron Carraway of Castro Valley tumbled in turn three for a red flag on lap 16. It erased a 3.5 second lead for Ward.



Ward maintained control of the feature to the checkered flag. Vega finished second. Stockton’s Vito Celli and Mauldin charged past Fernandez in the closing laps.



David Anderson of Clayton won the 20-lap Jr. Sprints feature for a $200 payday. Citrus Heights’ Haven Sherman, Ripon’s Jayden Carey, Tracy’s Nathan Fernandez, and Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta won the heat races.



Alex Ranuio of Stockton started on the pole position for the feature. Heston Stepps of Oakdale turned on his side for a red flag. He was able to rejoin the race. Ranuio and Mauldin got together on the restart to send Ranuio tumbling.



Anderson assumed the lead after starting tenth and held off a resurgent Stepps for the win. 2022 champion and 2023 points leader Briggs Davis started eighth and advanced to third. Easton Wright of Martinez and Fernandez rounded out the top-five finishers.



The Dual at Delta continues Sunday night with the driver’s meeting at 4:30pm followed by hot laps and qualifying. Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



Delta Speedway Results – September 2, 2023 Dual at Delta Points Race No. 11



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[4]; 2. 7T-Logan Trevino[1]; 3. 2-Austin Wood[5]; 4. 14-Drake Carter[3]; 5. 3-Cole Schroeder[2]; 6. 4-Jett Yantis[10]; 7. 19X-Tucker LaCaze[8]; 8. 12-Alex Panella[9]; 9. 19-Nate Matherly[16]; 10. 21-Raio Salmon[17]; 11. 5-Mattix Salmon[18]; 12. 30-Isabel Barnes[6]; 13. 32A-Colton Huelsmann[14]; 14. 99-Colton Key[13]; 15. 84-Deegan Irey[12]; 16. 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[19]; 17. 55J-Jayden Huppert[15]; 18. 15K-Kyle Cravotta[20]; 19. (DNF) 73-Nikko Panella[7]; 20. (DNF) 24S-Izaak Sharp[11]



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 2-Austin Wood[1]; 2. 4-Jett Yantis[8]; 3. 19-Tucker LaCaze[3]; 4. 20-Dalton Hill[11]; 5. 5-Mattix Salmon[16]; 6. 82-Brent Brooks[12]; 7. (DNF) 35-Carsen Perkins[7]; 8. (DNF) 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[5]; 9. (DNF) 5C-Cody Frerichs[17]; 10. (DNF) 75-Cole Frerichs[14]; 11. (DNF) 4K-Khloe Cotton[9]; 12. (DNF) 52-Joe Silva[19]; 13. (DNF) 13D-Drew Laeber[13]; 14. (DNF) 67R-Ryan Dotson[20]; 15. (DNF) 73-Nikko Panella[2]; 16. (DNF) 27-Isabel Barnes[10]; 17. (DNF) 37H-Ryan Holden[15]; 18. (DNF) 27JR-Angel Cappas[18]; 19. (DNF) 3-Cole Schroeder[4]; 20. (DNF) 44X-Jeffery Pahule[6]



RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 95-Nathan Ward[1]; 2. 75-Josiah Vega[6]; 3. 29V-Vito Celli `[3]; 4. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[7]; 5. 77K-Kyle Fernandez[2]; 6. 98-Hayden Stepps[4]; 7. 25R-Brody Rubio[5]; 8. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[8]; 9. 5-Kellan Harper[11]; 10. 76-TK OBrien[12]; 11. 9J-Levi Osborne[9]; 12. 58C-Clay Mibach[10]; 13. 38J-Jackson Tardiff[15]; 14. 27C-Cameron Carraway[13]; 15. (DNF) 10J-Aubri Huckleberry[16]; 16. (DNS) 09N-AJ Neilson



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 3D-David Anderson[10]; 2. 99-Heston Stepps[2]; 3. 96-Briggs Davis[8]; 4. 11E-Easton Wright[6]; 5. 24N-Nathan Fernandez[3]; 6. 32-James Hayashi[9]; 7. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[11]; 8. 12-Haven Sherman[7]; 9. (DNF) 55J-Jayden Carey[5]; 10. (DNF) 117-Alex Ranuio[1]; 11. (DQ) 55X-Maya Mauldin[4]



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**

Delta Speedway PR