Quick Results From Grandview Speedway - September 2, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The race program sponsored by Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant on Saturday, September 9 will be the final point race of the season and will include qualifying events leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature event.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 16. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 16, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 15 with the 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $5, while children ages 9 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

On Saturday, September 16, the 53rd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,061 to the winner! The program includes qualifying races, cash dash and the Minuteman 20 leading up to the 76-lap Championship main event.

Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, students 10-15 with ID are $20, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 23.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): TIM BUCKWALTER, Brett Kressley, Ron Haring Jr., Mike Gular, Jared Umbenhauer, Craig Von Dohren, Ryan Grim, Kevin Graver Jr., Jeff Strunk, Kevin Hirthler, Doug Manmiller, Eric Kormann, Justin Grim, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Beltz, Jimmy Leiby, Ryan Watt, Eric Biehn, Carroll Hine III, Darrin Schuler, Mark Kratz, Bobby Trapper Jr., Eddie Strada, John Willman, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Lex Shive, Ray Swinehart, Chris Esposito

DID NOT QUALIFY: Bobby Trapper Sr., Mike Laise, Chris Gambler

RICHARD EAST, LLC MECHANICAL CONTRACTOR HARD CHARGER BONUS ($100): Jeff Strunk +16

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRIAN HIRTHLER, Logan Watt, Adrianna Delliponti, Kyle Smith, Parker Guldin, Brad Grim, Mark Mohr, Brett Gilmore, Jesse Hirthler, Jesse Landis, Cody Manmiller, Ryan Graver, Logan Bauman, Nathan Horn, Dakota Kohler, Mike Schneck Jr., Kyle Hartzell, Dylan Swinehart, Joey Vaccaro, Michael Burrows, Keith Haring, Colton Perry, Tom Miller Jr., Steve Young, Zach Steffey, Zane Roth, Addison Meitzler, Nicholas Hamm

DID NOT QUALIFY: Jordan Henn, Nathan Mohr, Decker Swinehart, Molly Struss, Monte Pool, Ronnie Solomon, TJ Mayberry, John Redner, Kenny Bock, Tyler James, Kaitlyn Bailey, Stephen Laubach, Nick Faust

RICHARD EAST, LLC MECHANICAL CONTRACTOR HARD CHARGER BONUS ($50): Jesse Hirthler +17

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR