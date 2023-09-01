NASCAR Hall of Famers Terry and Bobby Labonte Co-hosting Scc Celebrity Clay Shoot as Part of Autotrader Echopark Automotive 400 Race Weekend

NASCAR Hall of Fame brothers Terry and Bobby Labonte will once again co-host the annual celebrity clay shoot benefitting Speedway Children's Charities-Texas leading into the Sept. 23-24 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Labonte Brothers Celebrity Clay Shoot is set for Thursday, Sept. 21, at the beautiful Circle T Ranch in Westlake and highlights the various SCC-Texas activities during race week. Several celebrity clay shoot participants will be on hand, led by Terry Labonte, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2016 Hall of Fame inductee, and his younger brother Bobby, the 2000 series champ and 2020 HOF inductee.

The event opens at 1:30 p.m. CT with registration and lunch presented by the Premier Truck Group, followed by the sporting clays tournament getting underway at 2 p.m. At the conclusion of the tournament at approximately 5 p.m., there will be a cocktail hour and dinner catered by The Capital Grille. Also featured will be live musical entertainment by Steve Helms and Ben McPherson that is sponsored by the Riley family. Golf carts will be provided to each team thanks to partnership with Trophy Tractor. Tournament awards will be presented at 6 p.m. along with a raffle drawing of prizes.

A team of four costs $1,500, individuals are $375, and the entry fee includes competition shells. For more information or to register, click here. Sponsorship opportunities also are available for this event. For more info, contact SCC-Texas Executive Director Marissa Chaney at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 817.215.8564.

SCC-Texas will also be hosting ins traditional 50/50 raffle during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race week:

· 50/50 Raffle – This is an excellent opportunity to not only help Speedway Children's Charities-Texas but also a chance to take home a hefty jackpot. Beginning Thursday of race week and throughout the weekend, the charity will be selling tickets (10 for $10, 40 for $20, 120 for $40, 300 for $100) for the 50/50 Raffle, where one lucky winner will receive half the money raised and the other half going to SCC-Texas. Branded raffle kiosks will be located on the concourse, and mobile sellers in green 50/50 Raffle vests with signs will be walking the property, including the campgrounds. Also, keep an eye on Bigger Hoss TV on the backstretch for updates on the size of the pot, along with the winning numbers.

For more information on SCC or the upcoming charitable events at Texas Motor Speedway, please visit www.speedwaycharities.org.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway's always-busy events schedule is well underway. Upcoming events in 2023 include Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys' Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Speedway Children's Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11) and Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

TMS PR