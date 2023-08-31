Lincoln Speedway Regular Season Complete; Fall Nationals Up Next

The 2023 regular season is now complete at Lincoln Speedway, after torrential rains hit the speedway partway through last Friday night at the BRANDT Season Championship event. Officials looked at all options to reschedule the feature events but finding an available date with no conflicts was not feasible. Refunds will be given to those who were in attendance.

Those with grandstand and/or pit bands from the August 25 event may send them to Lincoln Speedway, PO Box 79, Macon, IL 62544 to receive full refunds. Please include name(s) and address so that officials can send a check in return. Bands may also be used as credit toward Fall National weekend grandstand and pit pass bands.

Lincoln Speedway would like to congratulate their 2023-point champions: Braden Johnson, Taylorville, IL (Pro Late Models), Brian Lynn, Mason City, IL (Modifieds), and Rick DeFord, Lewistown, IL.

Up next on the Lincoln Speedway schedule is the 2023 DIRTcar Fall Nationals, Thursday-Saturday, September 28-30. Thursday will feature practice for all divisions, starting at 5:30. Friday and Saturday will have full programs of practice/qualifying, heats, last chance races, and feature events. Late Models, Pro Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Modifieds, and Stock Cars (Street Stocks) will be in action. The exact schedule of events and more details will be released in the next couple of days.

Lincoln Speedway PR