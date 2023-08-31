Diplo to perform as country persona Thomas Wesley prior to NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

Phoenix Raceway announced today that Grammy Award winning artist and multi-platinum producer Diplo will perform for the pre-race concert prior to the NASCAR Cup Series season finale as his country persona, Thomas Wesley.

The concert is free to fans who hold tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, November 5th. Grandstand seats are already sold out, but a limited number of FanShield Infield Experience, Infield Hub and Infield General Admission tickets remain, and those tickets provide the best access to the pre-race concert stage and driver introductions.

“We are beyond excited to have a world-renowned producer perform for our race fans,” said Latasha Causey, President of Phoenix Raceway. “Diplo is sure to spark the energy to properly close out an amazing 2023 NASCAR season.”

Thomas Wesley is Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker. This spring, he released Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 — Swamp Savant, a new album featuring collaborations with Sturgill Simpson (as Johnny Blue Skies), Dove Cameron, Morgan Wade, Parker McCollum and more. Swamp Savant follows his country debut, 2020's Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, which features the six times Platinum-certified single "Heartless" with Morgan Wallen, Gold-certified tracks "Dance With Me" with Thomas Rhett and Young Thug and "Lonely" with Jonas Brothers and more.

Over the course of a 20-year career that began with his now-legendary Philly club night Hollertronix, Diplo has collaborated with the world's biggest stars and toured the world over. Born in Mississippi and raised in Florida, he and his era-defining label Mad Decent continue to champion genres and artists from around the world, and further ventures include a publishing company and various book, film and TV projects.

The now 13-time Grammy nominee is also a member of the iconic Major Lazer, one third of LSD — the psychedelic supergroup with Sia and Labrinth whose debut album has been streamed over 3 billion times — and half of Silk City with Mark Ronson, whose Platinum-certified, Grammy-winning "Electricity" with Dua Lipa topped charts worldwide. Diplo also released a self-titled album last year — his first full length of electronic music in 18 years that features four U.S. Dance #1s — via Higher Ground, the deep house imprint he launched in 2019.

Race fans will flock to Phoenix Raceway for NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nov. 3-5. It begins Friday, Nov. 3 with an action-packed doubleheader involving the ARCA Menards Series West Championship Race, the Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 100, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Championship.

The excitement continues Saturday, Nov. 4, when the green flag flies for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race. Then on Sunday, Nov. 5, the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will battle for the Bill France Cup in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race.

Fans should act now to secure the scarce remaining seats and experiences for this year’s NASCAR Championship Weekend by visiting www.PhoenixRaceway. com.

Phoenix Raceway PR