NASCAR Modified and Sportsman Double-Header This Saturday, Freedom 76 on September 16 at Grandview Speedway

The chase for the 2023 championships is coming down to the final couple of weeks, and Grandview Speedway will present another NASCAR Modified and Sportsman double-header this Saturday night.

The race program run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner will include qualifying events leading into a 30-lap feature race for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and a 25-lap main event for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups will be starting at 6:15 pm. and racing gets underway at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 with a license, or $45 without a license.

A special thanks to Richard East, LLC Mechanical Contractor of Mohrsville, Pa. who will be putting up bonus money for this week’s feature events. The Hard Charger (driver advancing the most positions from scheduled start to the finish) in the T.P. Trailer Modified 30-lap feature will receive a $100 bonus, while the Hard Charger in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division 25-lap feature will receive a $50 bonus!

Prior to the racing action on Saturday will be the weekly Low Down and Dirty Meet and Greet. This week’s drivers include Modified drivers Bobby Gunther-Walsh and Tim Buckwalter along with Sportsman drivers Nate Mohr and TJ Mayberry. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing one on one.

The race weekend actually begins on Friday, September 1, and will feature Round 7 with the Outlaw Racing Series Enduro and Outlaw Racing Series Vintage Cars in action along with the Slingshots starting at 7 pm. Pit gates open at 2 pm., Grandstand gates open at 6 pm. Grandstand admission will be $10, with children ages 12 and under admitted for free. Pit admission is $30 for the Friday event.

The 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 16. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 16, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The Freedom 76 weekend begins on Friday, September 15 with the 10th annual Freedom 38 Sportsman Championship race paying $2000 to the winner, along with practice time for Modified drivers wishing to participate in the Freedom 76.

On Friday, pit gates open at 3 pm with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. and racing at 7:30 pm. Adult Grandstand admission is $5, while children ages 9 and under are admitted for free. Pit admission on Friday is $35, and no license is required. There is no rain date for the Friday event.

Racers are reminded that the Freedom 38 is open to regular Sportsman division drivers, drivers who compete regularly in Modified division competition are not eligible to compete.

Any questions call Cliff Quinn 484-357-2587 or Ed Scott 610-298-2408

On Saturday, September 16, the 53rd annual Freedom 76 will be run for the 358 Modifieds paying $30,061 to the winner! The program includes qualifying races, cash dash and the Minuteman 20 leading up to the 76-lap Championship main event.

Pit gates open at 9 am for inspections, Grandstand ticket windows open at 3 pm. with racing starting at 7 pm. Fans will be able to enter the Grandstand areas between 9 am. and 12 Noon to reserve seats with blankets.

Adult Grandstand tickets on Saturday will be $40, students 10-15 with ID are $20, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission will be $45, and no license is required. There will be no advanced tickets sold for this event, and the rain date is Saturday, September 23.

Those wishing to camp at the Speedway please note: Campers can enter the grounds in the fourth turn area on Saturday, September 9 and remain there until the 17th. However, because there are no hookups, sleeping in the campers can only take place September 15-17.

The drivers will be racing hard in the final two-point races to improve their spots in the final standings, as well as using these races as a final tune-up for the big Freedom weekend of racing.

T.P. Trailer Modified point leader Brett Kressley added to his lead by scoring his third victory of the season last Saturday night. Kressley not only leads the Grandview track standings, but also leads the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Pennsylvania State points, Northeast Region I points, and sits sixth in the NASCAR National Division I standings entering this Saturday night’s program.

Drivers who have won this season who will be in action this Saturday looking to add to their point totals include Mike Gular who is the leading feature winner with four checkered flags to his credit, Brett Kressley with three wins, Craig Von Dohren, Doug Manmiller and Jeff Strunk (1 Thunder win) with two wins each, along with one-time winners Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Ryan Watt, and Jared Umbenhauer.

Other top point drivers looking to move up in the standings who will be in action this week include Ryan Grim, Tim Buckwalter, Eddie Strada, Mike Lisowski, Bobby Trapper Jr., Kevin Hirthler, Jimmy Leiby, Kevin Graver Jr. and many more!

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have had twelve different drivers reaching victory lane this season led by point leader Logan Watt who has two feature wins, along with Kyle Smith with two wins and last week’s winner Brad Grim who picked up his second victory of the year.

One-time winners include Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, Ryan Graver, Logan Bauman, Decker Swinehart, Ronnie Solomon, Mike Schneck Jr., Addison Meitzler, and Dylan Swinehart.

All these drivers plus other top point drivers like Cody Manmiller, Jesse HIrthler, Brett Gilmore, and Adrianna Delliponti, along with nearly three dozen total drivers will be in action in this Saturday night’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program.

The final night of points will be Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant Championship Night on Saturday, September 9, featuring the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman in a double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Friday, September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, September 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps - $30,061 to win – 7 pm

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR