Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel To Make a Splash

While most animals are preparing for hibernation, Twiggy the water-skiing squirrel is still out soaking up every bit of summer. All the way from Florida, Twiggy will be skiing into Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Charlotte AutoFair, Sept. 7-9, bringing her world-renowned aquatic stunts to fans and teaching water safety.

“One of the things that brings people back to AutoFair year after year is that they never know what they’ll see at the world’s largest automotive extravaganza,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “And that doesn’t stop at just the cars. Twiggy’s stunts are second only to her inspiring backstory. Fans are in for a real treat every time she steps on her skis.”

Alongside handler Chuck Best Jr., Twiggy brings waves of fun to the massive crowds he draws, as well as important water safety messages that are rooted in Twiggy's past.

Lou Ann and Chuck Best Sr. rescued a small gray squirrel that had fallen from a tree during Hurricane David in 1978. Soon after, Chuck bought his daughter a remote-controlled boat for her birthday. Their friends began teasing him, saying he bought it for himself since he always played with it.

Defending himself, he quipped, “I have to learn to drive the boat so I can teach my squirrel to water-ski!" At that moment, Chuck and Lou Ann decided they would teach their squirrel to ski while on their river outings and the legend of Twiggy was born.

No stranger to fame, Twiggy’s amazing story led to an Emmy award-winning segment on “Good Morning America,” among dozens of other TV appearances. The Best family was eventually contacted by “Real People,” and inked their first national television show, leading to more recognition and live performances all across the country.

Twiggy started a new chapter in her legacy as Lou Ann’s son, Chuck Best Jr., and his fiance, Toni, decided to take on the family business and continue Twiggy’s legendary story. Twiggy is now the spokes-animal for The National Safe Boating Council’s “Wear It” Campaign, which promotes water safety worldwide.

"I feel proud to carry on the legacy of my parents. I love to hear how I am similar to my dad,” Chuck Best Jr. said. “I believe that our similar jokester personalities in the show bring a light-hearted fun feel to it. I know my mom is proud of me for carrying on the remembrance of my dad. They made a show that was cute and entertaining and I am lucky enough to continue that same show with a whole lot of meaning behind it."

Twiggy will make fans of all ages go nuts with daily shows at the Charlotte AutoFair at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., on both Thursday and Friday, then 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

AutoFair will transform the famed 1.5-mile speedway throughout the weekend. The latest technology, trends, parts and products will fill the manufacturer’s midway. Guests can test drive the current line of Chevrolet vehicles and ride shotgun with professional Ford Performance Racing School drivers latest from the worlds of electric and off-road vehicles. Additionally, the reconfigured swap meet, hosted by the Hornet’s Nest Region AACA, will provide a wide array of hard-to-find parts and memorabilia.

The Sept. 7-9 Charlotte AutoFair hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday.

TICKET: Adult single-day tickets are $10 on Thursday and $15 on Friday and Saturday. Three-day passes are just $30 for adults. Children 12 and under get in FREE with an adult. Tickets are available online at CharlotteMotorSpeedway.com or at the gate.

