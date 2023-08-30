NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon Benefitting Phoenix Children’s raises $50,000 for Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund

A crowd of 500 local business leaders gathered at the Arizona Biltmore today to celebrate the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. More importantly, they raised much-needed funds for Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund.

NASCAR and Phoenix Raceway hosted the NASCAR Championship Ignition Luncheon benefitting Phoenix Children’s for the second straight year, raising $50,000 for Phoenix Children’s.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps participated in a fireside chat with Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. They spotlighted NASCAR’s diversity efforts and Phoenix Raceway’s role as host of NASCAR Championship Weekend.

NASCAR Cup Series star and 2021 Champion Kyle Larson signed autographs for VIP donors and was joined on stage by 1999 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Dale Jarrett, NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series driver Nick Sanchez and ARCA Menards Series racer Toni Breidinger.

“This was nothing short of a great success,” said Phoenix Raceway President Latasha Causey. “I’m overwhelmed by how our community showed out to support Phoenix Children’s, Phoenix Raceway and NASCAR. They are the true champions of the day.”

The Phoenix Children’s Hope Fund is a critical source of funding for the areas of greatest need. It allows Phoenix Children’s to respond immediately to new and pressing needs, ensuring that the hospital can meet challenges and take advantage of opportunities as they arise. Donations to the Hope Fund are invested in, state-of-the-art equipment and technology, cutting-edge research, clinical trials, innovative clinical programs and family-centered services.

NASCAR PR