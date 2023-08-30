Eighth Annual Dual at Delta Coming Labor Day Weekend to Stockton

Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union continues its annual tradition of racing action during Labor Day weekend with the eighth annual Dual at Delta on Saturday and Sunday. Each night will be a complete Micro Sprint points race with action for Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints in Stockton.



The Jr. Sprints race for $200 each night while Restricted pays $300 to win and both the Super 600 and Non-Wing each pay $500 to win each feature. The high points driver in Jr. Sprints will earn a $200 bonus while Restricted will race for a $300 prize for the high points car. $500 weekend points bonuses will be up for grabs in Non-Wing, presented by CR Wood Motorsports, and in Super 600, presented by Panella Trucking!



Race nights in Stockton feature great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults each night, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at noon with the driver’s meetings at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



The 2022 Dual at Delta saw different feature winners each night for all four divisions at the 1/7th mile dirt track at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds. Will parity remain the name of the game in the 2023 Dual?



Sacramento’s Austin Wood swept points racing action on August 19 to stretch out his Super 600 points lead to 33 markers. Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule is in hot pursuit with three main event wins this season. Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley, 2022 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton, and Jett Yantis of Bakersfield round out the top-five in the winged standings.



Wood’s Non-Wing victory tightened up the standings in that division as well. Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos has preserved the points lead but the advantage is down to just five points over Wood. Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins is third followed by Pahule. Mattix Salmon of Fresno won in both Super 600 and Non-Wing during the 2022 Dual and ranks fifth in the Non-Wing championship.



Both Super 600 and Non-Wing will race in $500 to win, 30-lap features each night of the Dual at Delta!



Bakersfield’s Nathan Ward leads 2022 Restricted champion Lucas Mauldin by 51 points with a pair of 25-lap features awaiting the young drivers. Josiah Vega of Antioch, Clay Mibach of Placerville, and Hayden Stepps of Oakdale round out the top-five drivers in the division.



On the strength of an outstanding seven race wins, 2022 Jr. Sprints champion Briggs Davis is inching closer to back-to-back titles. Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta is 45-points behind in second. Heston Stepps, 2022 Dual feature winner David Anderson of Clayton, and Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights are in pursuit as well. Each night of racing will include 20-lap features for $200 to win for Delta’s youngest drivers.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR