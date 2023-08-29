Jag Metals Camper Shindig to Feature Tim Dugger During Autotrader Echopark Automotive 400 Nascar Weekend

Texas Motor Speedway will be bringing the sound of country to the infield with the JAG Metals Camper Shindig that is part of the fan activities for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader set for Sept. 23-24.

The JAG Metals Camper Shindig will feature free musical entertainment in the GEICO Infield Campground on both Friday, Sept. 22, and Saturday, Sept. 23, in advance of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Sept. 24. The stage will be located near the Turn 2 area of the backstretch infield camping.

The weekend headliner will be Curb Records country music artist Tim Dugger on Saturday evening. Dugger, an Alabama native, grew up on NASCAR racing, Gospel singing and classic country music. After being introduced to NASCAR Hall of Fame owner Richard Childress, Dugger has been a staple act at NASCAR race weekends and a fan favorite. He is scheduled for a 90-minute concert featuring his various hit songs.

The Fort Cavazos 1st Cavalry Division Mane Street Rock Band, bringing their unique style to the infield and provide music from different genres, including country, rock and jazz, will open the show at 8 p.m.

On Friday, the music gets cranking beginning at 8 p.m. with the Fort Cavazos 1st Cavalry Division Mane Street Rock Band and will be followed by the featured act of the night, the Neon Prophets. The Fort Worth-based ‘90s country cover band, will perform a 90-minute concert of the all-time favorites of that era.

All campers on property are invited to the JAG Metals Camper Shindig as well as fans attending the race weekend activities.

There still is time to get right next to that infield entertainment with limited spots remaining in the GEICO Infield Campground. The campground is located inside Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval with easy access to restrooms, showers, Turn 4 dump station, garage areas and pit lane. Interior (20x40) and wall (25x40) spaces are available on the infield’s east side from Turn 2 to Turn 3 while paddock spots (20x50) are available in Turns 1 and 4. These paved, gravel and grass surface spots accommodate RVs, 5th wheels, travel trailers and pop-ups.

Weekend camping begins at $550. For more camping information and options or to reserve a spot, please click here or call the TMS Ticket Office at 817.215.8500.

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend will be highlighted by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, Sept. 23 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, and PRN), and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 on Sunday, Sept. 24 (2:30 p.m. CT on USA Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90, PRN, and 95.9 The Ranch-local).

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), Speedway Children’s Charities Smoke Show (Oct. 11) and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show.

