SCC-Bristol Revving Its Engines to Host Variety of Fundraising Opportunities During Bass Pro Shops Night Race Week to Help Local Children in Need

The Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities (SCC) is revving its engines to host a variety of fundraising opportunities during the upcoming Bass Pro Shops Night Race week, Sept. 11-16, at Bristol Motor Speedway to continue its important mission of raising much-needed money for local children.



Some of SCC-Bristol's opportunities during race week include the Food City Fan Zone Stage Live Auctions, the Annual SCC Golf Tournament presented by Baker's Construction Services, 50/50 Raffle presented by Ohio Logistics, Red Bucket Brigade presented by Hardee’s Restaurants, Legacy Shop presented by State Water Heaters, Laps for Charity presented by PPG and the Charity Cornhole Tournament presented by The Army.



“The Bass Pro Shops Night race week is always one of our biggest fundraising opportunities of the year, so we look forward to it with great anticipation,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of Speedway Children's Charities' Bristol chapter. “These very special events help us raise money for our local children in need, and believe me in this situation every penny makes a huge difference. We are blessed to be able to host these events and also to have so many generous race fans who really make it all possible. We couldn’t do it without the amazing support of everyone who participates, so we owe them all a heartfelt thank you.”



The week of SCC charity events kicks off on Monday, Sept. 11 with the 26th annual SCC Drive for Charity Golf Tournament presented by Baker's Construction Services at the nearby Tri-Cities Golf Course in Blountville, Tenn. Player registration begins at 10 a.m. and lunch will be served at 11 a.m. followed by a shotgun tournament start at Noon. A team of four, including hole sponsorship, is $825. For more information on partnerships or to sign up for the tournament, please call SCC's Betsy Holleman at 423-989-6975.



Race fans can take on the challenge of navigating the high banks of the World’s Fastest Half-Mile during the popular Laps for Charity presented by PPG. The event will be held on the Speedway’s .533-mile all-concrete oval on Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 7-10 p.m. This fan-favorite event gives you the opportunity to drive your personal vehicle on the iconic track. The cost for an eight-lap session is $65 per vehicle. Fans also have the option to take a ride in the BMS Chevy Camaro pace car and enjoy eight laps in the front seat ($100 per person) or in the back seat ($85 per person). All participants, including driver and passengers, must register online and print and complete the waiver and release form by midnight on Sept. 12. Participants must present their waiver and release form during check-in, which will close 30 minutes prior to the start time. If you have not arrived and checked in by 6:30 p.m., you will not be able to take laps. Late arrivals will not be allowed to participate. Register online here.



Several fun events will happen each day of the race weekend, from Thursday, Sept. 14-Saturday, Sept. 16, including Live Memorabilia Auctions at the Food City Fan Zone Stage. There will be many items available on the auction block, including diecast cars, autographed items, race car sheet metal, photos, VIP experiences and more. Other one-of-a-kind memorabilia, including some items autographed by your favorite drivers, also will be available for purchase at the SCC-Bristol Legacy Shop presented by Stateline Water Heaters. The Legacy Shop is located at Gate 14 and will be open to guests at 4 p.m. on both Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16.



Fans can also test their skills and compete for cash and bragging rights in the 2023 Charity Cornhole Classic presented by The Army. Cost is only $50 per team. Qualifying tournaments will take place Friday, Sept. 15 beginning at Noon and Saturday, Sept. 16 beginning at 9 a.m. The top team from each qualifier automatically moves onto the Championship Tournament, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3 p.m. Pre-Register online or onsite in the BMS Fan Zone.



The popular 50/50 Raffle presented by Ohio Logistics also returns to race weekend and will be available each day of the event. For just $10 a ticket, race fans could win up to $100,000 in the 50/50 Raffle presented by Ohio Logistics. Tickets will be sold on-property outside the gates, on the concourse level of the track as well as online or at the BMS Ticket Office. The winning ticket will be drawn during the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, however the winner does not have to be present to win. If you can’t make it to the race, don’t worry, you can purchase your ticket online by clicking here.



During Friday’s Food City 300 and the Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, race fans are encouraged to donate their loose change during the Red Bucket Brigade presented by Hardee’s Restaurants. Remember, every penny helps a child in need. During the early stages of each race, SCC volunteers will pass around the red buckets through the grandstands to take up a collection. Fans can also donate digitally by texting “Kidswin” to 44321. If you miss the red buckets at the track, you can visit Food City locations in Piney Flats and Blountville which will have red buckets stationed around their entrances to collect donations throughout race weekend.



For more information, visit www.speedwaycharities.org/ bristol.

BMS PR