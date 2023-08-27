Brett Kressley, Brad Grim and Robbie Stillwagon Are Winners in Ultra-Competitive Paul Wright Roofing Race Night at Grandview Speedway

Point leader Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. completed his pass of Ryan Watt of Boyertown, Pa. following a multi-lap duel for the lead with just two laps remaining, and went on to score the win in the 30-lap T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified feature Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

Carroll Hine III of Reading, Pa. and Watt were locked into a battle for the lead, while Kressley joined the action up front on lap 19. Watt secured the lead on lap 21 with Kressley following into second on lap 23. From this point on these two staged a great battle for the lead, side by side for several laps with Kressley pulling away from Watt with just two circuits remaining to score his third NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series win of the season and his 24th career Grandview victory.

In another down to the wire thriller, Brad Grim of Coplay, Pa. passed race leader Colton Perry of Topton, Pa. entering turn one after taking the white flag and raced the final lap in front to score the win in the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature event, taking his second win of the season and fifth career win.

The United Racing Club Sprint cars joined the program running the Tim Higgins Classic, and after some exciting action, including some late race moves in lapped traffic, Robbie Stillwagon of Burlington, N.J. scored the 31-lap feature event victory.

The winners received bonus money (Modified $300, Sportsman $200) from T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment of Limerick, Pa., sponsors of the two divisions at Grandview Speedway, in a program run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

The evening’s race program, sponsored by Paul Wright Roofing of Allentown, Pa., who supplied seven company vehicles to pace the feature races, began with the URC Sprint Tim Higgins Classic main event, honoring a former club driver whose number was 31, thus the 31-lap distance for the feature event.

The feature saw Adam Carberry of Hilltown, Pa. take an early lead leaving a four-car battle for second between Hayden Miller of Bernville, Pa., JT Ferry of Drums, Pa., Robbie Stillwagon, and Dallas Scott of Myerstown, Pa.

A major turn of events occurred on lap seven, when leader Carberry encountered lapped traffic, having a car spin in front of him, and as he tried to avoid the spinning car he ended up into the wall and flipping, ending his evening.

The restart found JT Ferry taking over the top spot with Stillwagon and Schott applying the pressure, giving the fans a great three-car tussle for the lead.

The three-car battle would eventually become a two-car race when Stillwagon passed Ferry entering turn one on lap 15 to become the new leader, with Schott following into second, and these two would stage their own battle in and out of traffic for the lead.

Stillwagon led with Schott right behind for many laps. The race deciding move came with about four laps remaining, when Stillwagon made a two-car pass in lapped traffic to give himself some breathing room for the final laps, motoring on to his second ever win at Grandview Speedway in URC Sprint car competition.

At the finish it was Robbie Stillwagon the winner followed by Schott, Ferry, Josh Weller of Mertztown, Pa., Tyler Reeser of Orwigsburg, Pa,, Hayden Miller, Troy Betts of Newark, De., Ryan Stillwagon of Burlington, N.J., Andy Best of Dover, De., and Brandon McGough of Sassamansville, Pa.

Qualifying heat races for the 21 cars on hand were won by Adam Carberry, Mike Thompson of Newtown, Pa., and Matthew Swift of Lebanon, Pa.

The 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature was action packed from start to finish, and it began with Eric Kormann of Carneys Point, N.J. moving out front at the drop of the green flag to set the early pace.

Carroll Hine III soon joined Kormann up front and the first race battle for the lead was on, while Nate Brinker of Macungie, Pa., Craig Whitmoyer of Hamburg, Pa., and Ryan Watt were all challenging each other for top five positions.

Hine III would take the lead from Kormann with an outside groove move off turn four to score lap ten. By the half-way point of the feature Kressley joined the action up front, running his usual high groove to gain positions after starting from 14th on the grid.

Watt would eventually move to second on lap 18, and the second battle for the lead ensued, as Watt pressured Hine III for the top spot. Watt would make his move to grab the lead entering turn one on lap 21 to become the new leader.

With an extended run of green flag action, the drivers in the top spots were battling each other and lapped traffic. Kressley grabbed second from Hine III on lap 23 and took off after Watt for yet another challenge for the lead.

A caution on lap 26, would regroup the field, and following the restart, Watt led running the bottom lane, while Kressley ran the top lane side-by-side in a great crowd pleasing duel for the lead. Each driver would nose in front of the other until Kressley finally secured the lead for good with an outside lane pass entering turn one with just two laps remaining and went on to score the victory.

At the wave of the checkered on the heart pounding main event it was Kressley scoring the win followed by Watt, Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa who made many late race passes to score a third place effort, Hine III for a solid top five run, Kormann who shook off some recent bad luck, Brinker who scored another solid finish, Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. up from 15th, Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa. up from 22nd, Whitmoyer who also shook off recent bad luck with a top ten, and Mike Gular of Boyertown, Pa. up from 20th starting position.

Qualifying heat races for the 32 cars on hand were won by Justin Grim of Orefield, Pa., Kormann, and Ryan Grim of Laurys Station, Pa. while Strunk won the consolation.

The T.P. Truck Equipment 25-ap Sportsman feature was a competitive and thrilling nightcap to the race program, which saw a four-car battle for the lead down to the wire, and a last lap pass for the win.

Kaitlyn Bailey of Alburtis, Pa. took the early lead, setting the pace for the first eight laps. After a restart on lap eight Colton Perry moved in front to become the new race leader.

Soon a great race developed between Adrianna Delliponti of Norristown, Pa., Brad Grim, Jesse Landis of Gilbertsville, Pa., Bailey, and Ryan Graver of Lehighton, Pa. for the top five positions.

By the half-way point of the feature the race up front really heated up. Perry led using the bottom, Grim ran a close second trying to use the top and bottom to get by, Delliponti would keep diving under Grim when he would try the top on Perry, and Graver was circling the top lane right behind the other three looking for an opening to advance. Before all this was over, Joey Vaccaro of Reading, Pa. would join in as well.

The race ran green from lap eight to the finish providing for non-stop action. The final seven laps saw the top four drivers racing practically under a blanket lap after lap, with Perry changing his corner entry to try and block any challenges from Grim.

After taking the white flag, Grim made one last effort entering turn one, sliding under Perry to grab the lead, and go on for the win, his second of the year and 5th career Grandview victory.

Following Grim to the finish were Perry for his career best finish, Delliponti for her best finish of the year, Graver, Vaccaro, Brett Gilmore of Kutztown, Pa., Brian Hirthler of Green Lane, Pa., Addison Meitzler of Kempton, Pa., Landis, and Cody Manmiller of Philadelphia, Pa.

Qualifying heats for the 39 cars on hand were won by Ronnie Solomon of Hatfield, Pa., Bastian Miller of Pottstown, Pa., Logan Watt of Boyertown, Pa., and Perry, with Parker Guldin of Fleetwood, Pa. and Molly Struss of Emmaus, Pa. winning the consolations.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next Saturday featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The race program on Saturday, September 2 will include qualifying events leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature event.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The final night of points will be Spunktown Tavern & Restaurant Championship night on Saturday, September 9 with another double-program for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 16. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 16, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

PAUL WRIGHT ROOFING NIGHT RACE SUMMARY – AUGUST 26, 2023

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): BRETT KRESSLEY, Ryan Watt, Doug Manmiller, Carroll Hine III, Eric Kormann, Nate Brinker, Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk, Craig Whitmoyer, Mike Gular, Ryan Grim, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, Kevin Graver Jr., Jimmy Leiby, Mike Lisowski, Jared Umbenhauer, Tim Buckwalter, Bobby Trapper Jr., Mark Kratz, Ray Swinehart, Lex Shive, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Alex Yankowski, Ron Haring Jr., John Willman, Ryan Beltz, Kevin Hirthler

DID NOT QUALIFY: Chris Esposito, Darrin Schuler, Mark Malcolm, Eric Biehn

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): BRAD GRIM, Colton Perry, Adrianna Delliponti, Ryan Graver, Joey Vaccaro, Brett Gilmore, Brian Hirthler, Addison Meitzler, Jesse Landis, Cody Manmiller, Jesse Hirthler, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck Jr., Parker Guldin, Nathan Horn, Bryan Rhoads, Kaitlyn Bailey, Ronnie Solomon, Steve Young, Molly Struss, Mark Mohr, Dylan Swinehart, Tom Miller Jr., Bastian Miller, Jordan Henn

DID NOT QUALIFY: Mark Gaugler, Nicholas Hamm, TJ Mayberry, Kenny Bock, Michael Burrows, Tyler James, Monte Pool, Logan Bauman, Kyle Hartzell, Nathan Mohr, Zach Steffey, Decker Swinehart, Keith Haring

URC SPRINT CAR TIM HIGGINS CLASSIC FEATURE FINISH (31 laps): ROBBIE STILLWAGON, Dallas Schott, JT Ferry, Josh Weller, Tyler Reeser, Hayden Miller, Troy Betts, Ryan Stillwagon, Andy Best, Brandon McGough, Matthew Swift, Chase Moran, Ken Meisner, Eric Jennings, Devin Gundrum, Zach Burd, Jon Brennfleck, Adam Carberry, Kyle Smith, Mike Thompson, DNS - Reese Nowotarski

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, September 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Saturday, September 23 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm (Rain date for Freedom 76)

Saturday, October 14 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 5 pm.

