Bennett Memorial Race Postponed Yet Again At Macon Speedway

Racing action for Saturday, August 26 at Macon Speedway has been canceled due to extremely wet conditions from Friday night rainfall. Officials held off as long as they could in hopes that the property would dry.



“We tried to wait for some sunshine as long as possible today, but after 2 1/2 inches of rain early this morning, and more showers in today's forecast, we have no choice but to cancel tonight's event,” stated promoter Chris Kearns. “The last thing we want to do is tear up cars with a rough race track, and that is inevitable.”



The Diane Bennett Memorial featuring the Tom Bennett Fan Giveback will now be held as part of BRANDT Season Championship night on September 23. Officials are working with Decatur Building Trades on their company night makeup date.

The next race for Macon Speedway is on Saturday, September 9 for Ripples Auto Body night presented by Griz 98.1 FM. The MOWA Sprint Cars will race plus Red's Place Modifieds, Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman, DIRTcar Street Stocks, and Helton's Custom Exhaust & Powder Coating Mod Lites.



For more info, visit www.maconracing.com

