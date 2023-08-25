Friday, August 25th Maybury Material Handling Kids Night at Stafford Speedway Postponed Due to Rain

The Friday, August 25th Maybury Material Handling Kids Night program at Stafford Motor Speedway has been postponed due to rain in the area. The Maybury Material Handling Kids Night will be rescheduled to Friday, September 8th. All tickets for August 25th will be good for next Friday night’s Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 on September 1st or the rescheduled Maybury Material Handling Kids Night / First Responders Night / TC 13 Shootout on September 8th.

Tickets for next Friday night’s Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50 are available online at staffordspeedway.com/tickets and tickets will also be available at the admission gates.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR