Scott Air Force Base to provide opening ceremonies flyover for Sunday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base (Illinois) will provide the flyover for opening ceremonies for Sunday’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline.

A U.S. Air Force C-21 is used as an instrument of diplomacy, transporting general officers and other high ranking officials to locations around the world.

“We have a great relationship with the men and women of Scott Air Force Base, and we thank them for their participation in our major events and for their service to the community,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair.

WWTR PR