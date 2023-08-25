Will NASCAR Ever Return To Kentucky?

NASCAR has pulled out of Kentucky and hasn’t been back in two years. But many fans have wondered about a return and if it will ever happen.

The venue, the Kentucky Speedway, isn’t considered to be profitable anymore, which is the main reason for the exit. But whether or not they decide to return remains to be seen.

Races first came to the Kentucky Speedway in 2001, with the Cup Series’ first race taking place in 2011 following the Xfinity Series hosting a yearly summertime event. By 2020, poor attendance led to NASCAR dropping the track from the Cup Series schedule. All NASCAR races came to a halt in 2022.

NASCAR is under no obligation to host races at tracks if they don’t feel like it brings enough money and, in Kentucky’s case, there is a bit more to it.

The speedway filed a lawsuit against them in 2005 claiming they violated antitrust laws. The track owners let the matter rest one year later after selling it to Bruton Smith of Speedway Motors.

The company considered the idea of hosting a Cup Series event on the track in 2010 and, the following year, Quaker State became the sponsor of the 267-lap race spanning 400 miles.

Why NASCAR Pulled Out Of Kentucky

NASCAR stopped hosting events at the speedway because the track did not bring enough money in, though they might be tempted to return sooner rather than later now that sports betting in Kentucky is regulated and will roll out in force near the end of September.

The KY sports betting bill, signed in March this year, allows the state’s nine horse racing tracks, as well as the Kentucky Speedway, to host three sportsbooks on their licenses, which means there could be as many as 30 online bookmakers making various offerings by the end of the year.

It costs plenty to host races so NASCAR heads will continue to do what they feel is in their best interest. There’s really no track that’s exempt from losing its spot on the calendar, even Daytona could be cut if things don’t line up right.

NASCAR’s decision wasn’t the only factor that came into play, though. The tracks belong to a parent company that weighs in on the decision-making and, with Speedway Motorsports owning the Kentucky Speedway, they wouldn’t push for an event that they wouldn’t make significant sums from.

The speedway simply wasn’t bringing enough revenue to Speedway Motorsports, which led to the plug being pulled. Tracks and their parent companies make money through sponsors, ticket sales, TV rights deals, parking, and camping. Still, the Kentucky Speedway wasn’t doing enough to justify playing host to NASCAR events.

The speedway had a TV deal with NBC Sports while Quaker State was one of the most enviable of sponsors. Attendance, though, proved to be a struggle.

NASCAR had also experienced a decline in ratings and attendance since 2020 and opted to change its schedule to feature more road courses and unique races in 2021.

Could NASCAR Return To Kentucky Someday?

NASCAR’s return to KY is thought to be unlikely as the course didn’t offer races as exciting as other locations.

Of course, there is the possibility of a track being revamped, while there is hope in the fact that NASCAR has cut many tracks in the past only to return to them. Tim Flock won an event at Road America in 1956, which was the last race there until 2021 when Chase Elliott won. Watkins Glen hosted races in 1957, 1964, 1965, and 1986.

It’s also worth noting that Speedway Motorsports announced that late-model racing would return to North Wilkesboro Speedway and refused to rule out the possibility of a Truck Series race next year. The track will not support Xfinity events at the moment but changes could always become more accommodating.

NASCAR has not raced at North Wilkesboro since 1996 so there is hope for Kentucky.

The company chooses the most popular tracks around the U.S. and, sorry to say, fans have very little influence. Venues will be used until it's decided that they don’t bring in enough money. Tracks such as the Daytona 500 are historical ones that are unlikely to be removed from the schedule - even sol, it isn’t impossible.