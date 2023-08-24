Paul Wright Roofing Night Features Urc Sprints, Modifieds and Sportsman This Saturday Night at Grandview Speedway

The United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be joining the action this Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

The URC Sprints will join the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman for a huge triple-header program of racing under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner, which will feature qualifying races for all three divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature and the 31-lap URC Sprint car main event.

The race program will be sponsored by Paul Wright Roofing who is a full-service, high quality roofing contractor. They provide replacement and repair services for shingles, wood shakes, metal roofing, and specialize in copper and slate roofing. They also install and repair siding, soffit, fascia, and seamless gutters, up to 23 colors to choose from.

Paul Wright Roofing has been serving the Greater Lehigh Valley area since 1990 and are proud to have thousands of satisfied customers. Their roofing experts have more than one hundred years of combined experience and will treat your home with courtesy and respect. You can take confidence in knowing they back all their work with the best workmanship warranty in the valley.

For prompt, professional, reliable service contact them at www.paulwrightroofing.com or by calling 610-770-3979.

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers will be Modified drivers Eddie Strada and Chris Esposito, along with URC Sprint drivers Mike Thompson and Hayden Miller on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

Adult grandstand admission is $28, students 10-15 with ID are $12, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. Sprint car engine starts are at 6 pm., warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The URC Sprints charge into town having completed seven events this season with Josh Weller having three wins to date, along with Jason Shultz, Tyler Reeser, Jordan Thomas, and Chuck Hebing all having one feature win.

The URC Sprints will be remembering one of their former drivers by hosting the second annual Tim Higgins Memorial this Saturday night, featuring a 31-lap main event, which was Tim’s car number during his years of competition. Last year;s inaugural was won by current URC point leader Josh Weller.

The drivers currently behind Weller in the standings entering the Grandview race are Hayden Miller, Adam Carberry, Tyler Walton, Reese Nowotarski, Robbie Stillwagon, Brandon McGough, Mike Thompson, Jason Shultz, and Tyler Reeser.

The chase for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman championships are going down to the late stages of the season, with just three nights of points racing remaining.

Craig Von Dohren scored his second win of the season this past Saturday night in the Forrest Rogers Memorial championship event, and by doing so moved to within 23 points of point leader Brett Kressley, who along with Doug Manmiller, have also scored two feature event victories this season.

Mike Gular is the leading feature winner with four checkered flags to his credit this year while one-time winners include Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Ryan Watt, Jared Umbenhauer, and Jeff Strunk (who also has a Thunder on the Hill series win).

Will one of these drivers return to the winner’s circle this Saturday or will we see a new face in victory lane? Top point drivers looking for a win include Ryan Grim, Tim Buckwalter, Eddie Strada, Jimmy Leiby, and Kevin Hirthler along with many more who will be in action this Saturday night!

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have been just as competitive as the Modifieds with twelve different drivers reaching victory lane this season led by point leader Logan Watt who has two feature wins, along with last week’s winner Kyle Smith who picked up his second victory of the year.

One-time winners include Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, Ryan Graver, Logan Bauman, Decker Swinehart, Ronnie Solomon, Mike Schneck Jr., Addison Meitzler, Dylan Swinehart, and Brad Grim.

All these drivers plus other top point drivers like Cody Manmiller, Jesse HIrthler, Brett Gilmore, and Adrianna Delliponti, along with nearly three dozen total drivers will be in action in this Saturday night’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program.

The 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 16. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer, or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 16, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The final night of points will be Spunktown Tavern & Restaurant Championship night on Saturday, September 9 with another double-program for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Sat. August 26 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm – PAUL WRIGHT ROOFING NIGHT

Fri. September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Sat. September 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Fri. September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Grandview Speedway PR