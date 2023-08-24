Season Championship Night Set For Lincoln Speedway Friday

The final regular season race of the season is set for Friday, August 25 at Lincoln Speedway, located at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln, IL. The BRANDT Season Championship night will determine five more feature winners and decide three track championships.

Taylorville, IL driver, Braden Johnson, enters the event as the point leader but is up just 12 points on Clinton, IL’s Blaise Baker. The Pro Late championship will come down to the two drivers with Johnson needing to finish within six positions of Baker to clinch the championship. Both drivers have finished in the top five of all feature events this season but neither have claimed a feature win. For Baker, it may very well take a victory to try and wrestle the championship away.

Mason City, IL standout, Brian Lynn, is officially back when it comes to championship contention. After a couple of tough years, Lynn enters Friday night’s event with a 16-point lead over Brandon Roberts, another former champion. Lynn has won numerous championships at the track and will need to finish within eight spots of Roberts to remain on top.

Rounding out the divisions in which a champion will be determined is the Hornet class. Rick DeFord, of Lewistown, IL, has a ten-point advantage on Billy Mason. For Mason, he will need to finish at least five spots ahead of DeFord to take the championship. That may become an issue for Mason, as the car count has been low the last couple of weeks for the Hornet class.

The MARA Midgets presented by AgVenture/Wehmeyer Seed will be back yet again to put on another great show. The racing by the series' competitors this season has been outstanding. It was another barn burner last Friday night with Patrick Bruns inching by Greg Ross over the final feet of the race. Ross showed his displeasure following last week’s event. The division has had consistently solid car counts and great racing all year.

Rounding out Friday night’s action will be the Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stock division. Blue Mound, IL driver Bobby Beiler, enters the event with a 34-point lead on many-time champion Terry Reed. Beiler has claimed three wins this season in six races, while Reed is striving for his first. Jaret Duff, Korey Bailey, and Brad Peters round out the current top five in standings.

Pit gates will open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

Lincoln Speedway PR