Four South Boston Speedway Division Titles Are on the Line in Sept. 2 Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night Race

Championship night is always an exciting night for the competitors in South Boston Speedway’s four NASCAR-sanctioned racing divisions as well as for fans.



There will be plenty of thrills and excitement when South Boston Speedway hosts the Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night Race on Saturday night, September 2.



The Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night Race on Saturday night, September 2 is one of the biggest and most exciting events of the season. Championships in South Boston Speedway’s four NASCAR-sanctioned racing divisions are at stake in the track’s final points event of the 2023 season. The season’s second-longest race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division, a 150-lap race paying $5,000 to win, will headline the night’s racing action. After the final race of the night, a colorful Labor Day fireworks show sponsored by Italian Delight Family Restaurant will light up the night sky.



The battle for the South Boston Speedway Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division title is one of the closest championship points battles in the speedway’s history. Carter Langley of Zebulon, North Carolina leads six-time South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers of Danville, Virginia by a slim three-point margin entering the 150-lap race.



Both drivers have seven wins in their 18 starts at South Boston Speedway this season. Sellers has five second-place finishes while Langley has four. Sellers has 16 Top-5 finishes and Langley has 14 Top-5 finishes. The result is one of the closest championship chases in the track’s history.



“I come to South Boston Speedway to have fun, win races and let everything play out,” Langley pointed out.



“All I can do is go out and try to do the best we can do,” Sellers noted. “We’re just keeping our nose down and trying to find speed. That’s what it’s all about.”



Division titles are at stake in the track’s three other racing divisions as well, but the division leaders don’t have the pressure on their backs that Langley and Sellers have on them.



In the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia gained five points in the championship chase in the August 19 event and leads teenager Carter Russo of Rougemont, North Carolina by 21 points entering the final points race of the season. He stands 33 points ahead of Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Virginia who occupies third place in the point standings. Myers has two wins, and 10 Top-5 finishes in his 12 starts.



“We had a really good points night the last race, and I’m just looking forward to having fun next week,” Myers remarked.



Johnny Layne of Halifax, Virginia will be looking to capture his third career Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division championship on the season’s final points night. Layne holds a 25-point lead over Scott Phillips of Halifax, Virginia and a 27-point edge over third place driver Zach Reaves of Danville, Virginia.



Kendall Milam of Keeling, Virginia is hoping to secure his first career championship in the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division. He holds a 14-point lead over D.J. Moser of Ringgold, Virginia with Dillon Davis of Nathalie, Virginia in third place, 15 points out of the lead. His brother, Landon Milam of Keeling, Virginia, sits in fourth place 17 points out of the lead. Kendall Milam has two wins, seven Top-5 finishes, and nine Top-10 finishes in 10 starts.



Four races are set for the Halifax Farm Bureau Championship Night Race event. The 150-lap race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division that will pay $5,000 to win will be the feature race of the night. A 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division are also set for the night.



A dazzling Labor Day fireworks show sponsored by Italian Delight Family Restaurant will follow the last race of the night.



Advance adult general admission tickets are priced at $17 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com or by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.



Tickets at the gate on race day will be $20 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $17 each at the gate on race day.



Frontstretch spectator gates open at 3:20 p.m. Practice will start at 3:30 p.m. and qualifying will begin at 6 p.m. The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



The latest news and updates for fans and competitors can be found on the speedway’s website and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

SBS PR