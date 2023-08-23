Milwaukee Mile Experience Varies With NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoff Competitors

When the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returns to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009, the ten playoff drivers will have varying levels of experience. However, the theme between every drivers is pretty much the same – there’s not a whole lot of it.

Matt Crafton is the only NASCAR Playoffs eligible driver who raced in a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on the historic oval 14 years ago. He finished 16th after starting on the front row. Crafton has a total of nine Truck starts on the Milwaukee Mile, with a best finish of second in 2008.

While it may not have been Truck experience, several others have competed in super late models on The Mile.



This past June, NASCAR Playoffs leader and Seymour, Wis. native Ty Majeski dominated in his victory in the “Father’s Day 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza” ASA STARS National Tour race. It was his second consecutive super late model victory in consecutive years there. He has raced in two prior races, as well.



Corey Heim finished sixth in the ARCA Menards Series “Sprecher 150” at Milwaukee in 2021, and returned this past June to get a full day of practice subbing for a missing driver in a super late model. Heim did not race in the “Father’s Day 100.”

2022 ARCA Menards Series champion Nick Sanchez finished fifth there last August, and 12th in 2021.



Carson Hocevar made his first trip to The Mile in preparation for Sunday’s “Clean Harbors 175” in Jun, and raced his way to 4th against the nation’s best super late model racers in the ASA STARS National Tour event.

Here’s where it gets interesting. The remaining five drivers – Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith, Matt DiBenedetto, Christian Eckes, and Grant Enfinger – all will be making their Milwaukee Mile debuts. Only Enfinger has secured a ride in the “Sprecher 150” ARCA Menards Series that precedes the NASCAR Playoffs race.

As a “Welcome Back NASCAR!” gift to the Milwaukee fans, there is FREE grandstand admission on Saturday, August 26th. Fans can witness the NASCAR Playoff stars among the field of 37 entries at 1:00 p.m. ARCA Menards Series pratice follows at 2:00 p.m., with General Tire Pole Qualifying for the “Sprecher 150” set for 3:00 p.m.on Saturday.



Sunday is a big day. Grandstand gates open at 9:00 a.m. NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Cometic Gasket Qualifying starts at 10:30 a.m. The ARCA Menards Series “Sprecher 150” will go green at 12:00 p.m., with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series “Clean Harbors 175” going green at 3:00 p.m. All times are Central Time Zone and subject to change.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about NASCAR’s return to The Milwaukee Mile, visit www.milwaukeemileracing. com.

Milwaukee Mile PR