Wednesday, Aug 23

Edit item Tickets Are Now On-Sale for the 2024 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

Speedway News
Wednesday, Aug 23 0
Tickets Are Now On-Sale for the 2024 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA

 Tickets are officially on-sale for the 2024 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, the start of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

 

Fans can kick off their new year and watch the twice-around-the-clock marathon as four different classes of sports cars battle it out around the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway.

 

“Starting off our year with one of the biggest sports car events in motorsports is always such a pleasure for all of us at The World Center of Racing,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “As we near the final part of our racing season here at Daytona and look ahead towards 2024, we’re eager to have our loyal race fans join us for our first event of the new year with the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA.”

 

This year’s Rolex 24 saw the debut of the WeatherTech Championship’s newest class, the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP), with Meyer Shank Racing showcasing an action-packed performance for the GTP, driving their No. 60 Acura ARX-06 to victory over the rest of the field.

 

The GTP class will return to in 2024 alongside the LMP2, GTD and GTD PRO classes, with another capacity grid expected at The World Center of Racing.

 

Rolex 24 At DAYTONA race weekend begins on Thursday, Jan. 25 and continues throughout the weekend, with the highly anticipated 24-hour race running from Saturday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 28.  

 

Fans can also catch the very first glimpse of the WeatherTech Championship on Jan. 19 – 21 in the ROAR Before the Rolex 24 and see drivers and their cutting-edge machines test their skills around the track as they prepare for the big race.

 

Fans can purchase their tickets to the 2024 Rolex 24 At DAYTONA at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Purchase of tickets to the Rolex 24 also includes admission to the ROAR Before the Rolex 24 as well.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« University of Tennessee Athletics Department and Five of Its Student-Athletes With Ties to Northeast Tennessee Named Bms Neighborhood Heroes
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top