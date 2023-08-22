Local, regional musical talent to complement a great weekend of NTT INDYCAR SERIES action at World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend has always been known as one of the most festive events on the schedule. A midway filled with displays and attractions, driver autograph sessions, and great local and regional music acts are set to complement two incredible days of open wheel racing. This year’s lineup of local talent showcases some of the most popular musical acts from the St. Louis area on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday’s Pole Day offers something for everyone, with the inaugural WWTR appearance by pop and punk cover band Shut Up Mark to kick off the party at 11 a.m. Following a momentous day of racing, The Bobby Ford Band will take the stage to play an incredible set of country music.

“This weekend is more than just a race, it’s a great party. Fans are going to love Saturday’s lineup with Shut Up Mark and The Bobby Ford Band,” said Chris Blair, World Wide Technology Raceway’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “Shut Up Mark covers Blink 182, The Killers, Panic! at the Disco and even some Miley Cyrus. You can’t help but have a good time when they are on stage. The Bobby Ford Band is a great country band that actually plays real country music. After amazing performances at last year’s INDYCAR race and again during the NASCAR weekend in June, they are quickly becoming WWTR’s go-to house band.”

WWTR’s live Sunday performances features the classic summertime grooves of Yacht Rockers and Dirty Muggs, a band best described as having a high-energy show that offers something for everyone.

“The Yacht Rockers are the perfect way to ease your way into a Sunday morning with their covers of Billy Joel, Hall and Oates, Tears for Fears and Toto,” continued Blair. “The party continues with the Dirty Muggs. Lead singers Nikko Smith and Lotty London, along with lead guitar player Dee Dee James, have a well-choreographed show that our fans will love.”

In addition to the live bands, WWTR is featuring a stellar collection of DJs throughout the venue. On Saturday, DJ ISIDRO will be performing on the midway, while DJ Shaggy will play in the infield as part of the Gateway Garage Experience. DJ ISIDORO returns on the midway again on Sunday while DJ Brian Akin takes over in the infield.

On Sunday, St. Louis’ DJ Vincent Lin, a.k.a. DJ Vincent Van Go will perform a set of house, tech house, trap, drum-and-bass, and Psytrance (psychedelic trance) music.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, DJ Flosstradamus will not be performing as originally announced.

WWTR’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline weekend features the OUTFRONT Showdown for INDY NXT on Saturday, along with INDYCAR practice and qualifying, and exhibitions by Vintage Indy Registry. On Saturday night, the racing action moves to Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Missouri, for the IRA Sprint Car Series’ St. Louis Speed Fest Summer Slam.

On Sunday -- along with another round of exhibitions by the Vintage Indy Registry -- the USAC Silver Crown Series will compete in the 80-lap, 100-mile OUTFRONT 100 prior to the seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR event.

For INDYCAR tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

WWTR PR