Olympic Gold Medalist Bonnie Blair Named Grand Marshal for Clean Harbors 175

Pure speed and skill contributed to Olympic hero Bonnie Blair’s amazing successes representing the United States in speed skating.



This Sunday, Aug. 27, the four-time Olympic Gold Medalist and Wisconsin resident will serve as the Grand Marshal and give the command to start the engines, akin to firing the starter’s pistol in speed skating, to begin the Clean Harbors 175 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at The Milwaukee Mile.



“I’m thrilled and honored to participate in the excitement of having NASCAR back here in Milwaukee for Wisconsin NASCAR fans,” said Blair. “When things go fast on an oval and turn left here at State Fair Park, it seems fitting for me to be involved!”



Blair, a member of the Wisconsin Hall of Fame and U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame, is the most decorated female U.S. Winter Olympian of all-time. She is married to four-time Olympic speed skater Dave Cruikshank and lives in the Milwaukee area. Between her philanthropic activities and motivational speaking engagements, you’ll often see Bonnie and Dave training athletes inside the Pettit National Ice Center adjacent to the Milwaukee Mile and the Wisconsin State Fair Park.



“The Pettit National Ice Center is still a big part of my life. My husband and I are working on increasing the number of athletes in our sport with our “DASH” 5013c program that involves young kids all the way up to Olympic hopefuls,” the four-time Olympian said.



Blair sped around the 400-meter oval inside the Pettit, still an official Olympic training facility, in preparation for her final Olympics in 1994, where she skated to Gold in both the 500 meter and 1,000-meter events. Now, sports fans can join her this Sunday to enjoy the pure speed of NASCAR racing on the historic one-mile oval next door.



“Bonnie Blair is iconic,” said Loan Mansy, Clean Harbors’ president of environmental sales and service. “We wanted an iconic sports figure to kick off this iconic race. Bonnie’s been making America proud and representing the best of the Midwest for decades. With our local Milwaukee ties and Safety-Kleen’s long history in the region, including being founded in the city, there are some obvious parallels that made Bonnie the ideal choice as grand marshal to our race.”



Clean Harbors is a top 20 private transportation fleet in the United States. Mansy, who was named a 2023 “Top Woman to Watch” by the Women In Trucking Association’s “Redefining the Road” magazine, will wave the green flag at the start of the race.



In her amazing career, Blair earned gold medals in three straight Olympics, and a total of five gold medals and one bronze medal in 500-meter and 1,000-meter competition in the 1988, 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics. She’s also the 1986 short track skating world champion.



“Bonnie Blair is a true sports hero,” said Mansy.



This Sunday’s Clean Harbors 175 will be a test of pure speed and skill for the drivers racing in the NASCAR Playoffs, led by the leading NASCAR Playoffs driver from Seymour, Wis., Ty Majeski.



Tickets and event information can be found by visiting www. MilwaukeeMileRacing.com.



The Clean Harbors 175 from the Milwaukee Mile will be televised live on FS1 Sunday, August 27 beginning at 4 p.m. EDT. The race will also be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.





Milwaukee Mile PR