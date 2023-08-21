Mahoning Valley Speedway readies for a big day of 'Racing-N-Rockin' with annual Fan Appreciation Night

It’s one of the most anticipated events on the yearly calendar at Mahoning Valley Speedway as this coming Saturday, August 26 the track will be hosting Fan Appreciation Night presented by the Pizza Joint of Allentown.

At just $8 general admission fans will be in for an afternoon and evening of great racing and great music.

From 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm a meet and greet with all drivers and their cars takes place on track and the while that is taking place there will be an electrifying performance by High Voltage on stage in the infield. High Voltage is the nation’s premier AC/DC Tribute band.

The Baltimore based High Voltage is made up of five veteran musicians putting it all on the line every time they take the stage enabling their audiences to enjoy as authentic an AC/DC live performance as possible.

For the past 10 years High Voltage has been delivering pure energy, excitement and concert experience that true AC/DC fans around the world have grown to expect

During the meet and greet fans will have the chance to get up close and personal will all the stars and cars of the paved quarter mile oval. Autographs, giveaways and goodies aplenty will be the setting.

Afterwards racing gets underway with Modifieds, 602 Crate Modifieds, Late Models, Street Stocks, Dirt Mods, Pro 4s, Harry’s U-Pull-It Hobby Stocks, Futures and Micro Stocks.

The Modifieds will also be running the make-up Paul Koehler Sr. Hall of Fame Tribute 75 lapper from July 15. And, the Juice Box Division runs too.

In another words at $8 admission its more bang for buck than you can imagine. Kids 10 years and under are free.

There’s even more perks for those who want to kick up their racing thrill a notch. Fans 16 and older can watch the races up close and personal from an infield viewing platform. It’s $10 with the purchase of a grandstand ticket.

Pits will be opening at 10:00 am and warmups for all classes start at 1:00 pm. Grandstands also at open at 1:00.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at www.mahoningvalley-speedway. com or on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updated info and news. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located at 2522 Blakeslee Boulevard W, Rt. 443 Lehighton.

MVS PR