URC Sprints Join Modifieds and Sportsman on Paul Wright Roofing Night Saturday at Grandview Speedway

The United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be making their only appearance of the season this Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

The URC Sprints will join the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman for a triple-header program under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner, which will feature qualifying races for all three divisions leading into the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature, 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman feature and the 25-lap URC Sprint main event.

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers will be Modified drivers Eddie Strada and Chris Esposito, along with URC Sprint drivers Mike Thompson and Hayden Miller on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

Adult grandstand admission is $28, students 10-15 with ID are $12, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. Sprint car engine starts are at 6 pm., warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The chase for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman championships are going down to the late stages of the season, with just three nights of points racing remaining.

Craig Von Dohren scored the win this past Saturday night in the Forrest Rogers Memorial championship event, and by doing so moved to within 23 points of point leader Brett Kressley who rallied from an early race pit stop to finish third in the extra distance event.

Jeff Strunk had an unfortunate early race crash knocking him from the Memorial race but still maintains third spot in the standings, while Doug Manmiller scored a solid fourth place finish to remain fourth in points, followed by Jared Umbenhauer who sits fifth in points following a seventh-place outing in Saturday’s 50-lap race.

The current top ten in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Brett Kressley – 4104, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 4081, 3. Jeff Strunk – 3737, 4. Doug Manmiller – 3577, 5. Jared Umbenhauer – 3330, 6. Ryan Watt – 3202, 7. Ryan Grim – 3001, 8. Mike Gular – 2971, 9. Tim Buckwalter – 2942, 10. Eddie Strada – 2852.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman championship chase is a little different, as Logan Watt has a much larger lead than Kressley does in the Modifieds, sitting 309 points ahead of Brian Hirthler, who scored a fourth-place feature run this past Saturday to move closer to the leader, while Watt did not make a top ten finish for only the second time this season.

Sitting third in points was Saturday night’s feature winner Kyle Smith who picked up his second win of the season. Addison Meitzler moved up to fourth in points following a fifth-place feature finish, while Cody Manmiller sits fifth in points after missing out on a top ten finish.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 3686, 2. Brian Hirthler – 3377, 3. Kyle Smith – 3291, 4. Addison Meitzler – 2980, 6. Cody Manmiller – 2905, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 2746, 7. Brett Gilmore – 2735, 8. Logan Bauman – 2641, 9. Ryan Graver – 2633, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 2382.

The 53rd annual Freedom 76 Modified Championship is fast approaching, coming up on Saturday, September 16. Lap sponsorships at $20 per lap are now available by contacting Tina Rogers, Tommy Kramer, or Jeff Ahlum at the track on race night, or by contacting Ahlum at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Lap sponsorships are a great way for fans to wish their favorite driver’s good luck in the big race, or for businesses to do some advertising. All lap sponsorships will be read on the public address system each week leading up to and including race night on September 16, as well as a listing in the track program Grandview Groove, and will be posted on social media.

The Labor Day weekend will see two days of racing at Grandview Speedway featuring an Outlaw Racing Series Enduro/Vintage Series double-header joined by the Slingshots on Friday, September 1 starting at 7 pm.

Saturday, September 2 will feature a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-program with the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

The final night of points will be Spunktown Tavern & Restaurant Championship night on Saturday, September 9 with another double-program for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

Sat. August 26 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm – PAUL WRIGHT ROOFING NIGHT

Fri. September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Sat. September 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Fri. September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

