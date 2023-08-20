Watkins Glen International and Go Bowling to Continue Partnership in Multi-Year Extension

Watkins Glen International and Go Bowling will continue their longstanding partnership in a multi-year extension, the track announced today.

Go Bowling has been a partner of Watkins Glen since 2018 but has a decade-long history across multiple NASCAR tracks and races, dating back to 2013, including Richmond Raceway, Kansas Speedway and Pocono Raceway.

“Go Bowling has been a loyal partner to both NASCAR and Watkins Glen International, and we’re thrilled to continue that relationship in the years to come,” said Chip Wile, Senior Vice President, Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR. “Their interactive fan activations and overall involvement in the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR race weekend helps create a fun environment for all our guests to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming them back to Watkins Glen.”

The last four Go Bowling at Then Glen races have been Hendrick Motorsports victories, with Chase Elliott winning in 2018 and 2019 and teammate Kyle Larson winning in 2021 and 2022 (Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, NASCAR did not race at Watkins Glen in 2020, and therefore the Go Bowling 235 was contested at the Daytona International Speedway road course, which Elliot also won).

“We’re excited to announce the extension of this partnership with Watkins Glen International and continue to grow the incredible relationship we have with the folks at NASCAR,” said John Harbuck, President of Strike Ten Entertainment, the marketing arm of the International Bowling Campus. “Our partnership with NASCAR and The Glen gives us the platform to engage with fans all across the US, and we love seeing smiles on fans faces while they bowl on the Go Bowling lanes installed in the Midway throughout the entire weekend.”

In multiple different instances, Watkins Glen has proved itself to be a track that produces luck as well as glory. In 1989, Rusty Wallace drove to Victory Lane at Watkins Glen International and was then crowned NASCAR Champion later that year. Others had similar luck including Jeff Gordan in 2001, Tony Stewart in 2002 and 2005, Martin Truex Jr. in 2017 and Kyle Larson in 2021, all securing the Championship the same year as winning in Watkins Glen.

There’s been a total of 24 different NASCAR race winners at Watkins Glen International, with NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart leading the group (five wins), followed by fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon (four wins).

The Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR race goes off today at 3:00 p.m. ET, with drivers battling it out around the historic New York track, vying for a trip to Victory Lane in the penultimate race of the regular season.

