Logan Seavey Caps Off Great Illinois Day At Macon Speedway

Illinois State Fair race weekend was a good one for Logan Seavey, claiming the USAC sweep on Saturday, August 19. After taking the USAC Silver Crown win in Springfield, Seavey made the 45-minute trip to Macon Speedway a good one, taking the checkered at the 1/5-mile as well.

Jeremy Nichols was strong in the Red’s Place DIRTcar Modifieds, leading flag-to-flag in the 20-lap feature event. The win and Alan Crowder’s late race misfortune puts Nichols on top of the track standings. Following Nichols in the feature were Tim Luttrell, Austin Lynn, Jacob Steinkoenig, and Joe Strawkas.

Rounding out action on Saturday night was the DIRTcar Hornet class. Allan Harris made a rare Macon Speedway appearance and capped it off with a strong run and victory over Tristin Quinlan and Billy Mason. Gage Rusher and Chris Rakers rounded out the top five. Quinlan added two points to his two point lead in the standings over Mason, which keeps it tight at the top.

Illinois State Fair race weekend continues on Sunday afternoon in Springfield as the ARCA Menards Series runs the Dutch Boy 100. Joining ARCA will be the Sportsman Nationals. The Sportsman feature will take the green at 11:45 am, while the ARCA race gets underway just after 1:00 pm.

For Macon Speedway, Saturday, August 26 is up next with Decatur Building Trades night featuring the Diane Bennett Memorial featuring the Tom Bennett Fan Giveback. Big Ten Pro Lates, Mods, and Street Stocks will be joined by Sportsman, Hornets, and Pro Mods. Over $15,000 in extra cash and prizes will be given away.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

Red’s Place Modifieds

J24-Jeremy Nichols[2]; 2. 99-Tim Luttrell[4]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn[6]; 4. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[5]; 5. 28S-Joe Strawkas[7]; 6. 36-Nick Justice[1]; 7. 71-Jeff Graham[8]; 8. X-Steve Lach[9]; 9. 87C-Alan Crowder[3]; 10. (DNF) 4G-John Goveia[12]

DIRTcar Hornets

23H-Allan Harris[6]; 2. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[5]; 3. 357-Billy Mason[4]; 4. 13G-Gage Rusher[2]; 5. 21-Chris Rakers[8]; 6. 7-John Bright Jr[10]; 7. 37C-Casey Eskew[3]; 8. 37-Lukas Robison[7]; 9. 11-Brandon Justice[9]; 10. 10-Colin Reed[12]

Macon Speedway PR