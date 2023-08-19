Saturday’s Perris Auto Speedway Sprint Car Show Has Been Canceled

Due to the forecast of the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in more than 80 years, Saturday’s open-wheel show featuring the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars, PAS Senior & Young Gun Sprints, and the POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Cars has been canceled. Racing will return to Perris Auto Speedway when LKQ Pick Your Part presents Night of Destruction on September 16th. The next USAC/CRA Sprint Car race will be the annual Glenn Howard Classic on September 23rd. The PASSCAR/IMCA Stock Car and Modified show will return on September 30th.

Advanced tickets for every race at The PAS are available until noon on race day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. For fans who do not wish to buy advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket window each race night.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds (home of the Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, exit on the Ramona Expressway, and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

USAC/CRA races from Perris Auto Speedway are not streamed online.

