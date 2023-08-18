World Wide Technology Raceway welcomes area law enforcement agencies to seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR Weekend

Members of more than two dozen area law enforcement agencies will be the guests of World Wide Technology Raceway for the seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend on August 26-27.

Local police department personnel will be invited to lunch on race day in the St. Louis Police Foundation hospitality tent, sponsored by Ameren Illinois, Purina, Edward Jones, and Anheuser-Busch.

At approximately 1:45 p.m. on race day, all police agency vehicles will participate in Law Enforcement Appreciation parage laps around WWTR’s 1.25-mile oval.

Participating police departments include Florissant, Highland, Illinois State Police, Kirkwood, Madison County, Manchester, Madison (city), Maplewood, Mascoutah, Murrayville -Woodson, New Athens, Olivette, Roxana, Shiloh, Shrewsbury, South Jacksonville, St Charles County Sheriff's Department, St Clair County Sheriff's Department, St John, St. Louis County, Velda City, Webster Groves, and BNSF Railway Police (St. Louis Field Office).

RACE WEEKEND

The cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 will take to WWTR’s challenging 1.25-mile oval on Sunday, August 27 at 2:30 p.m. Central for the grueling, 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ final oval race of the 2023 season. The USAC Silver Crown Series will kick off the Sunday afternoon of auto racing action with the OUTFRONT 100 at 12:15 p.m.

The INDY NXT series takes center stage on Saturday, August 26, with the OUTFRONT Showdown. INDY NXT is a developmental feeder series, one step away from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. INDYCAR practice and qualifying also will take place on Saturday.

The Vintage Indy exhibit will be on track both days with vintage Indy Car exhibition runs on both days. The restored cars, ranging from the 1930s to 1980s, will be on display on the midway both days. Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 2001 WWTR victor Al Unser Jr. will drive the Vintage Indy pace car during exhibition runs and will greet fans at the midway display.

For INDYCAR tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

WWTR PR