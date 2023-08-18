Hamrac, Maddox Lead Locals When Mods Return to MIS

The Modifieds of Mayhem (MOM) traveling touring series will return to Mobile International Speedway on Saturday, August 26th. The Tour has plenty of standout drivers looking to celebrate in Mobile’s Victory Lane, but to get there, they’ll have to go through a pair of Mobile Veterans, Donnie Hamrac and Mike “Mad Dog” Maddox.

Mike “Mad Dog” Maddox or just simply “Dog” as the Speedway faithful refer to him, is the senior Member of the Mobile Modified Mafia. Maddox’s racing resume totals 51 wins and a Championship in a racing career that started back when Lee and Ida Fields owned the Speedway.

Some tell stories that Maddox even turned laps for Skip Wetjen, who built the track in 1964, but that’s more legend than fact. What is probably true is if he wasn’t in the race car, Maddox can probably tell you who was.

At 61 Maddox has seen it all, in and out of the race car. In the car, he has raced for almost every operator of the Speedway racking up a Championship and 50 plus checkered flags. Out of the car, two liver transplants, kidney transplant and a quadruple bypass, Maddox is just happy to be here.

“I’ve been lucky, I’ve beat the odds every which way you can think of. With my health issues I never really was able to put together too many whole seasons to race for a Championship but we won a lot of races when we did get to the track,” said Maddox. “As a guy who has been around a while, I’m really happy with what Eddie (Shoemaker) has got going on at the speedway. I’m looking forward to being back in a race car on the 26th.”

While Maddox is the Senior Statesman of the Mobile Mod Mafia, Donnie Hamrac is one of the most celebrated drivers in Speedway history. Hamrac has tallied over 180 wins and 13 Championships. Not too shabby for a guy who just hit 50. When Hamrac started his racing career he was single just looking to win races and have a good time. Today, his off track life is that of an old married guy and the father of High School Senior but that hasn’t dampened his desire to add to his massive trophy case.

“We don’t get to race as much as we used to, so we put a lot of effort in to the cars we bring to the racetrack,” offered Hamrac. “The drivers coming to town are good, real good but they are coming to our house and we want that trophy to stay here in Mobile.”

Before you print a Mobile Drivers Name on the trophy, the Modifieds of Mayhem Tour has some stout competitors including current points Leader, Cody Stickler. The Pinellas Park, Florida driver has won everything this season and currently has a $1,250 Bounty to the racer who knocks him off the top spot. Add the Bounty to the $2,500 pay day for first place and there are 3,750 incentives for a new winner.

The Modifieds of Mayhem are part of a Seven Division jammed packed Season Finale at Mobile International Speedway on Saturday August 26th. The Mods join the Pro-Late Models, Outlaws, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Crown Stocks.

The Speedway has an open practice scheduled for Thursday August 24th from 5-9. Admission is $10 per person. The Speedway encourages everyone who will run new tires on August 26th to get tires in advance at practice. The grandstands will not be open for practice.

Ticket prices for Saturday night August 26th: Grandstand Ticket prices for Adults-$15, Kids 6-11-$5, Senior-$12, Military-$12, Student 12-17 $12. Pit Pass- All pit passes $30. Grandstands open at 5:30 and Racing begins at 8:00. MIS does not currently have the ability to take Credit Cards please bring cash or there will be ATMs available.

MIS PR