Fourth Annual Olga’s California Dream 100 Brings Large Field of Pro Mini Stocks to Madera Speedway

Mini Stock teams from nearly ten states and Canada, representing almost two dozen different race tracks and series, will descend on Madera Speedway for this Saturday night’s MAVTV-televised “Olga’s California Dream 100”, paying $3,000 to win. The one-third mile in Madera, Calif. hosts the Mini Stock classic for the fourth annual running with Madera Late Models, Madera Super Stocks, and MSTs also competing.



All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth. Adult tickets are $20, seniors are $15, youth ages 6-12 are $10 and kids five and under are free. Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well. Opening ceremonies are slated for 5:35pm.



The outstanding field of Pro Mini Stocks entered reaches over 50 cars from all over the western United States. A 20-lap C-Main and a 20-lap B-Main are scheduled to narrow the field to 24 starters for the 100-lap California Dream feature. The race will be split across two 50-lap segments, with a break in the middle for adjustments and MAVTV interviews.



A California driver has yet to prevail in the event with Thomas Stanford, Terry Armstrong, and Brian Boman ensuring the winner’s trophy and big check remain in Washington through the first three running’s of the event.



A host of champions and contenders look to knock them off their throne. Lakeside’s Cody Parenteau, the 2022 Dream runner-up, Stockton 99 Speedway champion Josh Cross of Manteca, Redwood Acres Raceway champion Gary Klinetobe of Fortuna, All American Speedway points leader John Sproule of Rocklin, and West Coast Sport Compact patriarch Dan Myrick of Clovis are some of the California contenders entered to compete.



Idaho represents more than a sixth of the total entries with drivers from Meridian Speedway and Magic Valley Speedway. Jeremy Floer will journey south from Prince George, British Columbia, Canada. A pair of Utah entries were on the preliminary entry list as well as drivers from Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and Oregon.



The race pays tribute to Olga Coply, who passed away while planning the inaugural edition with her husband Bob. Bob Coply has assembled an outstanding purse and sponsor lineup for the huge field of four-cylinder teams. Former track promoter Ken Coventry will serve as the Grand Marshal as well.



Madera Late Models will also compete on Saturday in a 40-lap contest with Mike Hensley of Bass Lake leading the championship by 14-points over Fresno’s Rick Thompson. Will Martyn of Coarsegold, Fresno’s Oliva Manke, and La Grange’s Matt Erickson round out the top-five.



Mini Super Toyotas have had a great season with Patrick Geiger leading the standings on the strength of four victories. Kyle Labrie, Zachary Cook, Tyler Ridley, and Kevin Thompson round out the top-five with a 25-lap feature scheduled.



Tyler Holden leads the Madera Hobby Stock points by ten points over former champion Manny Gonzales, Jr. with a 25-lap feature scheduled.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 3pm until 7pm with pit gates opening at noon. On Saturday, pit gates open at noon. Drivers meetings will be at 1pm followed by practice at 1:30pm Qualifying will be at 3:00pm with heat races at 4:10pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 5:35pm followed by main events, including possible B- and C-Mains for the Mini Stocks.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



The 2023 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights in primetime at 5:00pm Pacific and 8:00pm Eastern.

Madera Racing PR