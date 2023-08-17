Tune in at the track: St. Louis’ KFNS-AM 590 “The Fan” to air Bommarito Automotive Group 500 INDYCAR race August 27 from World Wide Technology Raceway

Now you can tune in at the track. World Wide Technology Raceway’s seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race will be heard live on the St. Louis airwaves.

“We have a new radio station this year picking up the race next weekend,” said Chris Pollock, Director of the IMS Radio Network/INDYCAR Radio Network. “We are excited to partner with KFNS 590 AM ‘The Fan’ to carry the Bommarito 500 locally in the St. Louis area.”

KFNS-AM is an all-sports station, featuring shows like “The Charlie ‘Tuna’ Show” featuring Charlie Edwards, “The Hollywood Casino Pressbox with Frank Cusumano,” and “Hot Take Central” (with Charlie Marlow, Cam Janssen, and Jim Hayes), to name a few.

WWTR will present the seventh annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 presented by Axalta and Valvoline NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend on August 26-27.

The cars and stars of the Indianapolis 500 will take to WWTR’s challenging 1.25-mile oval on Sunday, August 27 at 2:30 p.m. Central for the grueling, 260-lap Bommarito Automotive Group 500. The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ final oval race of the 2023 season. The USAC Silver Crown Series will kick off the Sunday afternoon of auto racing action with the OUTFRONT 100 at 12:15 p.m.

The INDY NXT series takes center stage on Saturday, August 26, with the OUTFRONT Showdown. INDY NXT is a developmental feeder series, one step away from the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. INDYCAR practice and qualifying also will take place on Saturday.

The Vintage Indy exhibit will be on track both days with vintage Indy Car exhibition runs on both days. The restored cars, ranging from the 1930s to 1980s, will be on display on the midway both days. Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner and 2001 WWTR victor Al Unser Jr. will drive the Vintage Indy pace car during exhibition runs and will greet fans at the midway display.

Three NTT INDYCAR SERIES teams and seven drivers will test at WWTR in preparation for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 on Thursday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. One section of the WWTR grandstands will be open free of charge to spectators.

For INDYCAR tickets and information, please call WWTR at (618) 215-8888 or visit wwtraceway.com. Follow @WWTRaceway on social media.

WWTR PR