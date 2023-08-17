Grandview Speedway Presents Modified $10,000 to Win Forrest Rogers Memorial, Sportsman and Fireworks This Saturday Night

There will be action on and off the track this Saturday night at Grandview Speedway.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting the 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial race for T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds this Saturday, the annual midsummer championship that honors the race track’s founder, along with hosting the monthly Trivia night contest, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing along with an entertaining fireworks display!

This Saturday, August 19 will feature the Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, racing for 50-laps and $10,000 to win. This race program will also include the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

In addition to the double-header program of racing on the track, Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant of Boyertown, Pa. will be sponsoring a fireworks display to light up the sky!

Spunktown Tavern and Restaurant is located at 699 Englesville Road in Boyertown, Pa. and is open Tuesday thru Sunday from 11 am until Midnight. They are a family friendly neighborhood restaurant and bar where you can go to watch a game or catch up on what is going on in the Boyertown community.

Richard East, LLC Mechanical Contractor of Mohrsville, Pa. will be putting up bonus money for this week’s Forrest Rogers Memorial events. The Hard Charger (driver advancing the most positions from scheduled start to the finish) in the T.P. Trailer Modified 50-lap feature will receive a $100 bonus, while the Hard Charger in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division 25-lap feature will receive a $50 bonus!

Richard East, LLC Mechanical Contractor of Mohrsville, Pa. provides services for Heating, Air Conditioning, as well as the installation of Generac generators. The work includes cleaning, service, and new installations, on oil, natural gas, and propane units. You can contact them at 484-671-3904 or on Facebook.

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers will be the Hirthler family, including brothers Kevin and Brian along with Kevin’s son Jesse on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

Adult grandstand admission is $30, students 10-15 with ID are $15, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The current season has been a competitive one for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds, as nine different drivers have reached victory lane so far led by Mike Gular who has four wins, along with Brett Kressley and Doug Manmiller who have two wins each.

One time winners include Eric Biehn, Nate Brinker, Ryan Watt, Jared Umbenhauer, Craig Von Dohren, and Jeff Strunk (who also has a Thunder on the Hill series win)

Will one of these drivers return to the winner’s circle this Saturday, or will the extra distance play into the hands of the drivers who have been able to conquer the longer distance race.

Former winners who are current drivers include Craig Von Dohren who is the biggest winner of the Forrest Rogers Memorial having taken the win on nine occasions, current point leader Brett Kressley has scored the win in two of the last three Forrest Rogers Memorial events including last season, Ray Swinehart has won four times with his most recent in 2018, Jeff Strunk has won this race twice and Kevin Hirthler once.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have been just as competitive as the Modifieds with twelve different drivers reaching victory lane led by point leader Logan Watt who is the only repeat winner with two victories.

One time winners include Brian Hirthler, Hunter Iatalese, Ryan Graver, Kyle Smith, Logan Bauman, Decker Swinehart, Ronnie Solomon, Mike Schneck Jr., Addison Meitzler, Dylan Swinehart, and Brad Grim.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen in each class will be in action in this Saturday night’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series race program.

The United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be making their annual visit on Saturday, August 26 joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman for a huge night of racing action sponsored by Paul Wright Roofing.

The final night of points will be Spunktown Tavern & Restaurant Championship night on Saturday, September 9 with another double-program for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, August 19 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps $10,000 to win, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, FIREWORKS & TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, August 26 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm – PAUL WRIGHT ROOFING NIGHT

Friday, September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Saturday, September 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Friday, September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Saturday, September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Grandview Speedway PR