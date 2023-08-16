Springfield State Fair Race Weekend - August 18th-20th

The prestigious Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds will roar back to life for two exciting days of racing action featuring the stars of the USAC Silver Crown Series and ARCA Menards Series. The USAC Silver Crown Bettenhausen 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza will run on Saturday, August 19th while the ARCA Menards Series Dutch Boy 100 will take to the track on Sunday, August 20th.

The 60th running of the Bettenhausen 100 presented by Hunt Brothers Pizza will see one of the largest fields of USAC Silver Crown racers since 2005. With 45 total entries, 5 past winners as well as 6 past USAC main event champions and 2 female drivers, a stout field will make their way to do battle on the famed central Illinois dirt.

The 5 past winners will be led by last year's champion Shane Cockrum followed by 3X Bettenhausen 100 winner Kody Swanson, two-time winner A.J. Fike, and single-time winners Russ Gamester and Justin Grant. Will we see one of these past champions take the checkered flag for another time or will one of the other 40 competitors add their names to the historic list of past champions?

The Dutch Boy 100 ARCA Menards Series event will mark the first time the full bodied stock cars hit dirt in their 2023 season. Last year's Dutch Boy 100 saw one of the most climactic finishes in the 2022 ARCA Menards season. Current points leader Jesse Love garnered his second career ARCA Menards Series victory in front of a field that would have a massive crash along the front-stretch with rain beginning to fall. 2nd place finisher Buddy Kofoid collided with slow car Bryce Haugeberg at the start finish line as a weather shortened Dutch Boy 100 came to an end.

A strong field of some of the most talented young drivers in the country are expected for the Dutch Boy 100. These include Jesse Love, Frankie Muniz, Toni Breidinger, William Sawalich, and many more.

Two local tracks will also be in action for the major racing weekend with Lincoln Speedway running Friday, August 18th featuring MOWA Sprint Cars and Macon Speedway battling it out Saturday, August 19th featuring USAC Midgets. Hot laps start at 6:00pm at both tracks with racing action beginning at 7:00pm.

Grandstands open at 9:00am on Saturday, August 19th for the 60th Bettenhausen 100 with practice beginning at 10:00am. UMP Sportsman will be in action first with heat races starting at 1:00pm to determine their feature race positions on Sunday, August 20th. The 60th running of the Bettenhausen 100 will take place at 2:00pm.

Grandstands will open at 8:30am on Sunday, August 20th for the Dutch Boy 100 with practice beginning at 10:00am. UMP Sportsman will run their main feature at 11:45am with the Dutch Boy 100 starting at 1:00pm.

Track Enterprises PR