Lincoln IL Speedway Friday Night Race Preview; MOWA Sprint Cars

- Returning from a month-long dormancy, the Morrow Brothers Ford MOWA Sprint Car Series will be in action on Friday, August 18 at Lincoln Speedway. The "Night Before The Mile" event is a fan-favorite that starts a busy weekend of motorsports in Central Illinois. Fans can head to Springfield on Saturday and Sunday to the Historic Springfield Mile at the Illinois State Fairgrounds along with Macon Speedway on Saturday night.

Recapping the series’ last visit to the ¼-mile oval, Chapin, Illinois driver Paul Nienhiser continued his winning ways at the Logan County Fairgrounds, where he scored his fourth-career Lincoln Speedway victory with the MOWA Sprint Car Series, padding his overall career wins total to 24. Nienhiser fought back challenges from Steven Russell and Joe B. Miller who both gained eight positions respectively in their pursuit to knock the #9X from the top of the podium.

San Antonio, Texas’ Preston Perlmutter currently sits atop the series points standings leading into the final stretch of racing with only five events remaining on the 2023 campaign. Perlmutter finished 8th in the last event at Lincoln Speedway.

Joining the MOWA Sprint Cars will be the Midwest Big Ten Series Pro Late Models, DIRTcar Modifieds, MARA Midgets by Agventure/Wehmeyer Seed, and DIRTcar Hornets.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps start at 6:00, and racing will begin at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $20, while kids 11 and under are free. Pit passes are $35, while kids 11 and under are $20.

The event is all part of a huge weekend of racing that begins Friday night, August 18 at Lincoln Speedway featuring MOWA Sprint Cars, Saturday afternoon, August 19 with USAC Silver Crown and Sportsman at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Saturday night at Macon Speedway with USAC National Midgets, and Sunday afternoon, August 20 with the ARCA Dutch Boy 100 and the Sportsman Nationals at the Illinois State Fair.



Advance tickets for the Illinois State Fair races are available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200, by calling the Illinois State Fair box office at 217-782-1979, or by stopping by the Illinois State Fair box office. Advance sale discounted tickets for the ARCA Menards Series event on Sunday, August 20 can be purchased in Central Illinois area Menards stores for a price of just $20.

Lincoln Speedway MOWA Sprints Feature Winners (in order by number of wins):

Paul Nienhiser - 4 (7/10/2015, 6/1/2018, 7/13/2018, 7/14/2023)

Rico Abreu - 3 (10/10/2014, 7/12/2019, 7/17/2020)

Christopher Bell - 1 (10/11/2013)

AJ Bruns - 1 (9/2/2011)

Willie Croft - 1 (7/15/2016)

Jerrod Hull - 1 (7/6/2012)

Jimmy Hurley - 1 (6/15/2012)

Carson Macedo - 1 (7/14/2017)

Jake Neuman - 1 (8/20/2021)

