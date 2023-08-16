Stafford Speedway Welcomes The Roofers LLC as Newest Contingency Program Partners

With the 2023 season at Stafford Speedway approaching the final stretch of races before determining its 2023 champions, the track welcomed a new contingency partner, The Roofers LLC. The Roofers LLC. will provide a $100 bonus for each SK Modified® third place finisher and a $75 bonus for each SK Light third place finisher. The Roofers LLC’s bonus payments brings the weekly total for SK Modified® 3rd place finishers up to $925 each week and the 3rd place total for SK Light finishers up to $475.

“I’ve been going to Stafford since the mid 70’s with my father and before I was born they had a car that raced at Plainville Stadium, Jimmy Smith in the #85, so racing is kind of in my blood from that,” said Scott Kelley, Owner and Operator of The Roofers LLC. “I’m a great fan of going to Stafford and I’ve been in business for over 37 years and never really advertised before so I decided to advertise the business at the Home of the SK Modified®, Stafford Motor Speedway.”

The first The Roofers LLC bonuses of the 2023 season were claimed this past Friday, August 11 with Anthony Flannery taking home the SK Modified® bonus and George Bessette, Jr. claiming the SK Light bonus. With 8 SK Modified® and 7 SK Light races remaining on the 2023 schedule, an extra $800 will be up for grabs for SK Modified® drivers and $600 will be on the line for SK Light drivers to race for.

The Roofers LLC is located in Bristol, CT and they specialize in one day roof replacements on houses of any size.

“We’re located in Bristol and we specialize in roof replacements,” said Kelley. “We come to your house and we replace your roof in one day and when we leave we make it look like we were never there. Some bigger houses might take a day and a half for us, but mostly we’re a same-day service for replacing your roof.”

For more information about The Roofers LLC, please call 860-573-5861.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR