Wisconsin’s Majeski Returns Home To Race For Victory In “Clean Harbors 175”

Full-time NASCAR driver and Wisconsin native Ty Majeski returns home to race on the Milwaukee Mile in less than two weeks, in the “Clean Harbors 175” NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race on Sunday, August 27.

The Seymour, Wis. native is eyeing the winner’s trophy riding a huge wave of momentum, and has the luxury of already being locked in to the next round of the NASCAR Playoffs by virtue of his dominating series victory August 11 at Lucas Oil IRP in Indiana.

Majeski also led 76 of 100 laps on The Milwaukee Mile on June 18, 2023, on his way to victory in the “Father’s Day 100” ASA STARS National Tour super late model race, his 5th stock car race on The Mile in recent years. Majeski has more recent experience on the historic oval than all of his NASCAR competitors.



Only Majeski’s ThorSport Racing teammate Matt Crafton has NASCAR Truck Series experience on The Mile, as the series competed annually there from 1995 - 2009. Promoter Track Enterprises has ended the long 14 year wait for Wisconsin fans for NASCAR’s return to the speedway located on the Wisconsin State Fair Park grounds.



Adding to Majeski’s odds-on favorite status to win on his home track is the experience of his team’s crew chief Joe Shear, Jr., a Clinton, Wis. native. Shear won as a crew chief on The Mile in 2005 in the NASCAR XFINITY Series with driver Johnny Sauter, coming after years of working on his father’s team in ASA and ARTGO Series events on The Mile.

“This is obviously really close to me, being a Wisconsin native,” said Majeski. “My Crew Chief Joe Shear Jr. is from Wisconsin as well. When the 2023 NASCAR schedule came out I don’t know if there was a track I would be more excited about than Milwaukee! I’m super excited to be back here, there’s so much history with the Tuck Series here.”

For Majeski, winning the 2021 “Father’s Day 100” ASA race on The Mile completed a list of asphalt Wisconsin tracks he’s raced on and won on. He has won on all of them!



“It’s cool to have finally won at The Mile. I think I’ve won at every paved racetrack in Wisconsin, including Road America,” he exclaimed. “You only get so many chances to run at the Milwaukee Mile so that was one that I always had circled on my schedule, one that we’ve wanted to win. Just coming to a racetrack that I have a lot of experience at, over the other Truck competitors, and having it be a playoff race is a huge benefit to our race team. We expect to come here and run well and have a chance to win.”

Majeski leads an expected entry list that includes 3-5 more Wisconsin drivers competing in the “Clean Harbors 175” NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Central Time, which will be the second of two races on August 27th.



Wausau, Wis. native Luke Fenhaus is racing in the “Sprecher 150” ARCA Menards Series race at noon. In NASCAR’s top development series, the past two Milwaukee ARCA race winners are now racing full-time in NASCAR National Series, in Ty Gibbs and Sammy Smith.

For information on NASCAR’s return to The Milwaukee Mile, visit www.milwaukeemileracing.com.

Track Enterprises PR