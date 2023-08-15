Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Series Heads to Humbertsone Speedway for the 9th Annual Pete Cosco Memorial Sunday, August 20

The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series returns to action Sunday, August 20 for the traditional running of the 9th Annual Pete Cosco Memorial.

The Pete Cosco Memorial has been a staple event for the Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series to honor and pay tribute to “one of the nice guys” in racing.

Brad Rouse of St. Catherines, Ontario scored the victory in the Series most recent event this past Friday at Ohsweken (Ontario-Canada) Speedway.

The race will pay $2,077-to-win on Sunday evening. Adam Leslie from Wainfleet, Ontario; James Michael-Friesen from St. Catherines, Ontario and Cody McPherson of St. Catherines, Ontario are all expected to be in the field amongst other drivers.

The Race of Champions Series joins a big night at Humberstone for the Pete Cosco Memorial, which includes the Modifieds and Humberstone’s exciting divisional racing.

Where: New Humberstone Speedway

When: Sunday, August 20, 2023. Grandstands open at 4:30 pm. Racing at 6:30 pm

Directions: The track is located is just a short drive from Niagara Falls and St. Catherines, Ontario as well as just 20-miles from downtown Buffalo and the Peace Bridge at 1716 HWY 3 in Port Colborne, Ontario.

What: The Race of Champions Dirt 602 Sportsman Modified Series Pete Cosco Memorial 40

More Information: www.humberstonespeedway.ca (905-329-8028) / www.rocmodifiedseries.com

ROC Mods PR