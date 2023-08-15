“Free Apple Friday” Set for This Friday Night, August 18 S Second Annual “Harvest Fest” at Spencer Speedway

It will be “Free Apple Friday” this coming Friday night at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., as the second annual “Harvest Fest” will take place.

Williamson Apple Blossom president, Carl Zarcone, will oversee the second annual “Harvest Fest” night at the races. This year promises to be bigger and better as Apples will once again be given away and there will be apple pie on sale for just $1.

Two other special items of interest will take place on Friday, August 18 as the Sodus Microd Club will put on their demonstration and display. The youth racing organization in Sodus, N.Y., is a part of many events coupled with the Race of Champions.

It will also be the true bicycle race of the year at Spencer. Riders will be separated by age group and take part in races down the frontstretch prior to racing action beginning Friday, August 18. Winners will have their photos taken in the first victory lane session of the night with the race winners.

The Kids RoC Club will also be on hand with activities for children.

In addition to all the exciting activities there will also be racing. The Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series will race for 35-laps and $2,000-to-win along with the Race of Champions Super Stock Series and Race of Champions Rocket Performance 602 Sportsman Modified Series; Wilibert’s U-Pull It Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s U-Pull It Super Six divisions will round out the racing card.

The “Food Truck Frenzy” featuring local food trucks and tastes from the area will also make its return to the track.

Advance discount tickets available online by using the Ticket Hoss App and searching Spencer Speedway. Discount tickets will be available at Wilbert’s U-Pull It locations and Billy Whittaker Ford in Williamson.

Racing action will also be streamed live on www.rocmodifiedseries.tv for $23.

Where: Spencer Speedway, Williamson, N.Y.

When: Friday, August 18, 2023

Tickets: $18 General Admission; $15 Senior/Military (65-years and older. Military with proper identification); Children 12-15 years of age will be admitted for $10. Four Pack $50 (Two Adults, Two Children). Children under the age of 12 will be admitted Free for this event.

Directions: The track is located just fifteen minutes east of Rochester, N.Y., at 3020 Route 104, Williamson, NY 14589

What: 2nd Annual “Harvest Fest”; Race of Champions Sportsman Modified Series, Race of Champions Super Stock Series, Rocket Performance Race of Champions 602 Series; Wilbert’s Four Cylinders and Wilbert’s Super Six Division.

More Information: www.rocmodifiedseries.com / www.rocmodifiedseries.tv

ROC Mods PR