Being Smart Is the Focus for Division Leader Jason Myers as He Eyes 75-Lap Limited Sportsman Race at South Boston Speedway

A myriad of strategies will unfold when the green flag drops for the start of the 75-lap Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division race that will be featured as part of the Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night Race event Saturday night, August 19 at South Boston Speedway.



For division points leader Jason Myers of Hurt, Virginia the emphasis is on one thing – being smart and not putting himself into tenuous situations.



“I have to think about we have the points lead while going out and trying to win the race,” Myers explained. “It’s the biggest race of the Limited Sportsman season so we need to stay smart. You have plenty of time to get past cars just because of the length of the race, so you can’t afford to do anything stupid at the beginning of the race. You need to be there at the end.”



Saturday night’s 75-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division is not only the longest race of the season, it’s also the season’s richest race for the division with a $1,500 prize going to the winner.



Myers pointed out that if he were to be fortunate enough to win the race it would be the biggest win of his career.



“I’ve won a bunch of the standard 50-lap races and to win this race where there will be a lot of eyes on it, a lot of people here, and the biggest purse we’ve had in awhile, will be special,” he remarked.



The division points leader says Saturday night’s race will be a fun race.



“I’m super excited,” Myers remarked. “I think it’s going to be super fun. Hopefully it will bring a big field of cars.”



Saturday’s 75-lap race will be a challenging race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division competitors. Myers will be as well prepared as anyone as he has also competed in 11 Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division races at South Boston Speedway this season including the 200-lap race on July 1. Each race was a longer distance than the standard Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division races.



“I ran the Thunder Road Harley Davidson 200 late model race, so I don’t think this race will be quite that demanding,” Myers noted. “I work out a lot, so hopefully all that pays off and I don’t get too tired. We usually have a car that stays pretty consistent throughout a bunch of laps. Hopefully we can get our car handling well.”



The 2023 season has been a good one for Myers. He has two wins, nine Top-5 finishes, 10 Top-10 finishes, and four pole wins in his 11 starts. With only two races remaining in South Boston Speedway’s points season, Myers holds a 16-point lead over 16-year-old Carter Russo of Rougemont, North Carolina and a 27-point edge over third place Bob Davis of Thaxton, Virginia.



While the season has been a good one for Myers, he notes that the Budweiser Limited Sportsman season overall has been different from some previous seasons.



“The season has been a weird one for all of us because there have been seven different winners so far this season, and that’s unheard of,” Myers noted. “Usually, you’ve got one or two cars that take all of the wins. Here, this season, we’ve been spreading the love. I hope we can add a couple more wins to the win column before the end of the season.”



The 75-lap Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division race is one of five races scheduled for Saturday night’s Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night Race event at South Boston Speedway. Also scheduled are a 100-lap race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division and a 25-lap race for the regional touring Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club.



With only two races remaining in South Boston Speedway’s points season, battles for the track’s four division titles remain tight. Carter Langley leads Peyton Sellers by five points in the chase for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division title. Myers leads Russo by 16 points in the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division.



Johnny Layne leads defending division champion Scott Phillips by 20 points in the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division. Kendall Milam leads Dillon Davis by five points in the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division where the top four drivers are in contention for the championship. Only 16 points separate first place from fourth place.



