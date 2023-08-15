Take Two - Grandview Speedway Set to Host $10,000 to Win Forrest Rogers Memorial Modified Championship Plus Fireworks This Saturday

Following a disappointing rain postponement last Saturday night, Grandview Speedway will look to present the 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial racing program this Saturday evening.

Since 1971, Grandview Speedway management has been paying tribute to Forrest Rogers, the man who had the dream of building his own racetrack, then with the help of his son Bruce and the rest of the family, made the dream come true in building and operating the racetrack on the hill in Bechtelsville, Pa. known as Grandview Speedway.

Not only is the championship race for T.P. Trailer Modifieds run each season to honor the track’s founder, but the race is also held each year in August to celebrate the track’s birthday, with the first race having been held in August of 1963.

With the rainout last week, the entire event planned for last Saturday has been carried over to this Saturday, August 19, and will feature the much anticipated 53rd annual Forrest Rogers Memorial for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, racing for 50-laps and $10,000 to win. This race program will also include the T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series double-header starting at 7:30 pm.

In addition to the double-header program of racing on August 19, Spunktown Tavern of Boyertown, Pa. will be sponsoring a fireworks show, to join in the Forrest Rogers Memorial and anniversary weekend celebration!

Spunktown Tavern of Boyertown, Pa. will be sponsoring a fireworks show

Richard East, LLC Mechanical Contractor of Mohrsville, Pa. will be putting up bonus money for this week’s Forrest Rogers Memorial events. The Hard Charger (driver advancing the most positions from scheduled start to the finish) in the T.P. Trailer Modified 50-lap feature will receive a $100 bonus, while the Hard Charger in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division 25-lap feature will receive a $50 bonus!

Richard East, LLC Mechanical Contractor of Mohrsville, Pa. will be putting up bonus money for this week's Forrest Rogers Memorial events. The Hard Charger (driver advancing the most positions from scheduled start to the finish) in the T.P. Trailer Modified 50-lap feature will receive a $100 bonus, while the Hard Charger in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division 25-lap feature will receive a $50 bonus!

Saturday night will also feature the fifth Trivia night of the season, where fans can win prizes after answering questions about Grandview Speedway racing. The first four have been well received by race fans and have been a lot of fun for all!

There will be a pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty on Saturday. The featured drivers will be the Hirthler family, including brothers Kevin and Brian along with Kevin’s son Jesse on hand with their cars in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. This is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

Adult grandstand admission is $30, students 10-15 with ID are $15, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

The chase for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman championships are going down to the late stages of the season, with just four nights of points racing remaining.

Brett Kressley currently leads the T.P. Trailer Modified points by a close margin of just 43 points over last year’s champ Craig Von Dohren who currently holds down the second position in the standings. Sitting third in points and within striking distance of the top two is 10-time track champion Jeff Strunk, who is 168 points out of the top spot.

Rounding out the top five in the standings is Doug Manmiller and Jared Umbenhauer, who like the top three drivers have all been to victory lane this year.

The current top ten in points for the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds are 1. Brett Kressley – 3815, 2. Craig Von Dohren – 3772, 3. Jeff Strunk – 3647, 4. Doug Manmiller – 3297, 5. Jared Umbenhauer – 3081, 6. Ryan Grim – 2955, 7. Ryan Watt – 2952, 8. Mike Lisowski – 2751, 9. Eddie Strada – 2732, 10. Tim Buckwalter – 2712.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman championship chase is a little different, as first year regular Logan Watt holds a lead of 428 points over defending champion Brian Hirthler. Kyle Smith sits third in points, with Cody Manmiller in fourth, and Addison Meitzler holding down fifth position.

Watt is the only driver to win two features, with Hirthler, Smith and Meitzler scoring a single win, and Manmiller holding down his spot in the standings with consistent finishes.

The current top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman points are 1. Logan Watt – 3528, 2. Brian Hirthler – 3100, 3. Kyle Smith – 2984, 4. Cody Manmiller – 2729, 5. Addison Meitzler – 2714, 6. Brett Gilmore – 2575, 7. Jesse Hirthler – 2536, 8. Logan Bauman – 2404, 9. Ryan Graver – 2336, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 2296.

The United Racing Club Sprint Cars will be making their annual visit on Saturday, August 26 joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman for a huge night of racing action sponsored by Paul Wright Roofing.

The final night of points will be Spunktown Tavern & Restaurant Championship night on Saturday, September 9 with another double-program for the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman starting at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, August 19 – 53rd annual FORREST ROGERS MEMORIAL – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds 50-laps $10,000 to win, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, FIREWORKS & TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 pm.

Sat. August 26 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, URC Sprints – 7:30 pm – PAUL WRIGHT ROOFING NIGHT

Fri. September 1 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Slingshots – 7 pm

Sat. September 2 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 9 – CHAMPIONSHIP NIGHT – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, TRIVIA NIGHT – 7:30 – SPUNKTOWN TAVERN NIGHT

Fri. September 15 – 10th annual FREEDOM 38 SPORTSMAN CHAMPIONSHIP – T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 38 laps, Modified Practice for Freedom 76 – 7:30 pm

Sat. September 16 – 53rd annual FREEDOM 76 MODIFIED CLASSIC – T.P. Trailer Modifieds 76 laps – 7 pm

Grandview Speedway PR